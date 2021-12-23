While the news reminds us of so many unfortunately lost to overdose and addiction, it is important to also remember that many people in our community have survived opiate use disorder and are thriving.
In addition to many community resources for peer support and advocacy, Lamoille County has a robust medication assisted treatment team, a novel network of prescribers, drug and alcohol counselors and trained nurses who provide life-saving care.
Medication assisted treatment is a program that uses medications like buprenorphine or Suboxone, with counseling and case management, to quickly, comprehensively and privately meet the needs of patients struggling with opiate use.
Medical studies have shown again and again that these programs prevent overdose and help people rebuild their lives. This work has become one of the most rewarding parts of my normal day.
Since we want this important care to be accessible to anyone, the team has developed a rapid access to medication path, which has no waitlist and can get people the care and medications they need quickly. A few weeks ago, a patient called our number for help. They had been using several bags of fentanyl daily and had been in and out of different rehab facilities over the years.
When we met with this person in our office the next day, we started talking about what they had been through and options for treatment. This patient felt terrible, with significant withdrawal symptoms and strong urges to use. We started the rapid access to medication in our office, got them a same-day dose of buprenorphine, medications to help with the withdrawal and something to eat. This initial visit is intentionally low barrier and stigma-free, to improve trust and the chances of the patient coming back.
They did come back, and now, after several weeks on the medication they are getting into counseling, starting a job and saving a little money for gas and food. Our community health team and other local partners are well connected and have helped with transportation, safe housing and free meals.
Instead of turning into another overdose statistic, this person is alive and well, medically stable and much happier, and they have told us, “No other program has helped the way you guys do — you’re so nice. You don’t judge me.”
Not all patients are in such dire straits. Some have been taking illicit buprenorphine for years and want to get into a more formal recovery path. Either way, we are grateful to have the opportunity to provide local care. No other states have put medication assisted treatment into primary care offices like Vermont. The hub and spoke system enables Vermonters across the state to access care for life-threatening addictions right in their primary care office.
High potency fentanyl and the stressors of COVID-19 have been major factors in the increase in overdose deaths in Vermont. Access to Narcan has saved countless lives. Law enforcement efforts to reduce big drug suppliers saves lives. The North Central Vermont Recovery Center and programs like Jenna’s Promise reduce stigma and save lives.
The medication assisted treatment team and rapid access to medication program save lives. Local partners like SaVida Health, Treatment Associates and the Copley Hospital emergency room save lives.
Gone are the days when we should be waiting for inpatient beds to open to get someone the help they need. Help is available now. We want people to know that Lamoille County has great teams of professionals who are committed to reducing overdoses, helping people find the path to recovery that is right for them, and improving people’s lives.
Dr. Katie Marvin is part of Lamoille Health Partners family medicine practice in Stowe and the medication assisted treatment team medical director. To reach someone on the team, call 802-888-6009 or visit lamoillemat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.