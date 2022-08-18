The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, known more simply as RAGBRAI, is the gold standard when it comes to bike touring. Simply put, launching 17,000 riders across the cornfields of rural Iowa has become an event of truly epic proportions.
Your scribe, an enthusiastic proponent of bike touring, has been asked countless times over the last decade, “Have you done RAGBRAI? Until this July the answer was always, “Not yet.”
As chronicled in the Aug. 4 Stowe Reporter, a long slow journey by electric car landed him in Lansing, Iowa, the end town for this year’s ride. Arriving in time to drop off the bike for transport to the western side of the state, The Scribe was then loaded into a full-size bus, one of a fleet of hundreds transporting riders to Sergeant Bluff, situated a mile or so from the Missouri River, on the western border of Iowa. No big deal right, a convoy of 65 passenger buses, on a six-hour journey across Iowa. Then you arrive and realize what 25,000 people do to a small town the size of Waterbury.
The mechanics of the week are simple to understand. Tenting at night, riding each day, food stops are plentiful — oh, yes, then there is the reality that the most common description of RAGBRAI is a traveling party across Iowa. Arriving at the kickoff point was easy — find your group campsite, set up your tent, locate your bicycle and head out to the extravaganza that is known as the expo — food, music, jugglers, bars, T-shirt sellers and more.
Day one was a modest ride of some 54 miles, but one with a surprising amount of climbing — isn’t Iowa supposed to be flat? Not being a good morning person, The Scribe, by the time he had struck out from his campsite and transported his gear to the O.O.S. truck — more on O.O.S. in a moment — found himself mounted up on the bike after 8 a.m. and already behind 15,000 cyclists. He would soon learn that the time you left was meaningless, by the end of the day you would have passed many thousands of the early riders.
There is nothing quite like the beginning of this ride for what RAGBRAI riders describe as a virgin — a rookie to the game. As far as the Scribe could see ahead, which is a long way on the flat Iowa landscape, the riders were like an army of red ants — an endless stream. Behind him were more of the same.
Surry with the fringe on top
The first few miles were spent adjusting to hordes of riders everywhere. These weren’t just cyclists — there were people on elliptical bikes, there were inline skaters, there were tandems, there were recumbents, people pulling their dogs or their children. You know those two and four-person side by side rigs with roofs you can rent to tour New Orleans or Savannah? Yup, saw those too, all in the first five miles.
At this point, The Scribe, happily exploring the options of his brand-new e-bike, was just settling into the rhythm when up ahead the masses ground to a screeching halt. Whispers through the crowd suggested an accident. Turned out that the traffic jam was nothing so serious, it was merely the endless peloton arriving at the first food and music stop of the day, which happened to be in a farmer’s yard. You know those 5,000 early birds that beat The Scribe out on to the road? Well, they were already partying — some were seeking food, others the first cold adult beverage of the day — at about 9 a.m.
Welcome to RAGBRAI.
Not quite ready for this, The Scribe carefully navigated his way through what would be the first of three or four of these jams each day and was soon safely on his way to the next town with several thousand riders.
The stream of riders had thinned out a bit. With less congestion in the peloton, one could look around a bit more and soon your scribe would see bicycles parked alongside the road. Riders of all sexes would dismount and then disappear into the rows of full-grown corn that were the unbroken landscape of this ride. Sort of like the scenes from “Field of Dreams” where the ballplayers emerge from the cornfields, except your scribe figured out that fields were simply providing a very convenient place for a nature break.
The road ran on. Twenty-five miles in, The Scribe spotted a large mass of smoke billowing up ahead. Uncontrolled conflagration, perhaps? Nope, turned out to be Mr. Porkchop’s massive broiling operation where thousands of local corn-fed hogs had donated their chops to be grilled up for the masses of riders at 10 bucks a whack. Mr. Porkchop, like all the other vendors, would be present for the entire week, simply moving to a new venue each day.
A few more miles brought riders to what he learned was Lunch Town. Need cold drinks? Buy them here. How about tacos, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued chicken, church lunches, cookies, pies and, of course, beer gardens. Each one of these lunch towns would have a band. For your scribe, a pulled pork sandwich and a delicious piece of pie made for lunch.
The rest of the day went smoothly. The roads were traffic free, in fact it was 43 miles into the ride before the first car was spotted on the same road. The day was hot but not broiling and having the electric assist on the brand-new Giant Explore e-bike took the sting out of the stage’s 2,300 vertical feet of climbing. Happy with day one, The Scribe rolled into Ida Grove, the first so-called overnight town. His gear had arrived, one benefit of signing up with the good folk of O.O.S.
O.O.S. comes along for the ride
So, what is O.O.S.? Turns out the name started with something called the Out of State Bicycle Club. In the early days this group dedicated itself to helping riders from far away transport their gear along the route.
For the last 14 years it has been run by Tim and Lynne Haeffner and their friends and family. They do a great job of providing everything you could need. Far in advance they reserve big spaces for their hundreds of clients to set up tents, arrange showers and provide fresh water and breakfast food.
Most important they provide kindness and valuable knowledge about just about everything you could want to know — best church dinner deal, where to buy sunscreen and Tylenol, who will have the best music on the night. They have a staff of 14 and successfully turned this diverse group of riders into a clan for a week. By the way, they just happened to be able to provide charging services for your scribe’s e-bike. Day one done, six to go on the way to the mighty Mississippi.
Rather than to go day by day, indulge your scribe while he shares a few vignettes from this epic caravan adventure. Even on the first day, he noticed large numbers of bikers wearing Air Force bike jerseys. Turns out each year this group appears in force from all over the country — active personnel, reservists, Air Guard and retired vets. But something was funny about the group as its members always seemed to be working on bicycles beside the road.
The Scribe soon learned that their role was to be the traveling bike fixing crew. When queried, one vet joked, “those air forces guys always seem to have the worst bicycles, they are always fixing them.” It is said they derived particular pleasure fixing a bike belonging to someone with an Army jersey on.
One of the most amazing things about RAGBRAI are the spectators. Out in the rural farmlands, people would park by the roadside under canopies or umbrellas, or under a shady tree in a front yard, waving to every rider as they went by. Same thing in every town through which the parade passed. People on their lawns, many offering free water, cookies and lots of conversation for those who took the time to stop and chat. There is a certain implied honesty noted when The Scribe rolled into one small town and encountered the “old coots giving free advice, mostly bad advice” stand. It was true — three old guys in chairs waxing eloquent on all topics and responding to all inquiries.
Music is everywhere during RAGBRAI. Every town had bands playing, every overnight town had music festivals. But some of the best music came from the peloton.
The Scribe would be rolling along at his nice and steady 15 mph and coming up from the rear would be a rider with a sound system. Small speakers fitting into a water bottle cage streaming from phones were the most common. But there were others. Big cylindrical speakers mounted on the rear rack, occasionally a massive sound system being towed on a trailer. Pace lines would go by with the lead biker laying down the tunes. Occasionally, hearing a tune he particularly liked, your scribe would up his tempo to hear the song out to its conclusion. Everything from rap to country and all stops in between.
Iowa state troopers
Without the support of the state police there would be no RAGBRAI. Shutting off traffic for 50-100 miles is no small feat. At every critical corner would be a state trooper, and often he would have a sound system blasting tunes that often could be heard from half a mile away.
On day 3, while at a quick mart for lunch, The Scribe encountered a couple of true veterans of this event. In fact, one had ridden 35 of the 49 rides. The Scribe learned that compared to the early days of this event things are seemingly calmer now. The ride first took place in 1972 or 1973 and before long it had captured the fancy of a stunning number of Iowans.
Once the corn is planted and growing season is underway, some of those Iowans were happy to do something different. Drinking was always part of the tradition and things could be wild, from Slip N Slide contests in the bars along the route to massive amounts of imbibing, the whole carnival belied the widely held image of Iowa as a conservative state.
Eventually things got so out of hand that the state police threatened to “shut ‘er down.” Eventually it was the presence of cellphones with picture taking capability and the emergence of social media that took some of the foam off the top of the party.
Not all the foam is gone, however. One enduring image for The Scribe was riding into a small town on the fifth day and seeing a youngster, maybe 12 years old, parading up and down along the edge of road with a cardboard sign advertising margheritas and bloody marys to benefit a local group. Another interesting sight was each day at some point the peloton would ride by a bus parked along the road bearing the image and logo of Ric Stewart, a libertarian candidate for Iowa governor. But here’s the wrinkle, his staff was passing out free gin and tonics and bloody marys.
Mr. Porkchop and Chris’ Cakes would be the most popular roadside stops. Mr. Porkchop was all about chops, Chris Cakes’ was doling out unlimited pancakes and sausages at $10 a head. Wherever these guys were located would be a big beer operation. The bar crowd in this event make no secret of their enthusiasm for brews. This was a beer crowd — hundreds of bike jerseys advertising breweries and various IPA’s — a scattering of bourbon bike shirts but nary a single jersey advertising wines or vineyards.
Over time large amounts of alcohol can lead to a certain lack of inhibition. Longtime friend and local rider and skier Chris Cady, on hand for his fifth RAGBRAI, reported the phenomenon of decorated roadkill. He spotted a poor recently demised raccoon along the road wearing a hat, sunglasses, beads and with a beer can clasped to its chest.
Celebrating a half century
RAGBRAI next year will celebrate its 50th anniversary and its popularity only continues to grow. About 40 percent of this year’s registered riders are from Iowa, the rest of the field is from everywhere on the planet. In truth no one knows how many people are on hand. On Day 6, one rider came up behind your scribe in one of the pass-through towns and inquired as to whether yours truly had come here from Waterbury Center, Vermont? She added that she had talked to Matt Phippen, the organizer, and he said that in the first overnight town they estimated while there were officially 17,000 registered riders, 30,000 people were there. Even the boss doesn’t how many participate.
As an example of how wildly popular the ride is, your scribe conversed with people from 47 different states. Only missing were Alaska, South and North Dakota. The Scribe’s theory is that probably there were folks from Alaska, but the South Dakotans are too busy keeping the Democrats out, while the North Dakotans are too busy extracting fossil fuel from the usurped lands of Indigenous Peoples.
One last note about the week. The fourth stage of the seven days was to be a century ride, the first hundred miler in RAGBRAI for decades. Your scribe toughed it out on what by coincidence turned out to be his 75th birthday. How about a century to celebrate that august occasion?
Thanks to you, e-bike, never could have done it without you. If you want to know the e-bike effect, it is simple — the pedal assist turns a rider in his seventies into one who can ride the way he did in his forties. Three more days and Lansing was reached. Your scribe took a pass on dipping his wheel in the Mississippi — there was a hourlong line ahead of him — because he figured 450 miles of Iowa cornfields over a week would generate enough memories to bring him back next year for RAGBRAI’s 50th.
Kim Brown, who lives in Waterbury Center, has written his popular ski bum column in the Stowe Reporter for more than 30 years.
