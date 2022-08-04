Liz Schlegel Stevens

Liz Schlegel Stevens

In a TV news story in May, Burlington’s acting police chief Jon Murad said that Burlington was seeing an uptick in crime and “disorder” caused by members of “affinity groups” who knew each other but weren’t gang members. The station then added footage of young men of color in the streets to illustrate his statements.

Murad had not identified the “affinity” groups as young men of color, yet the NBC staff at the local affiliate inferred Murad’s meaning and chose to make the story blatantly racist. Two weeks later, Murad reported to the Burlington Police Commission that people of color are both the majority of victims and the majority of perpetrators of gun violence.

