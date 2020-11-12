Outdoor brands are following up not only with surveys on how their product performs, or how you feel about their website’s catalog portal, but with reminders to include them on your next excursion. “Our social media team would be stoked to get some images from your recent outdoor adventures!” urges the most recent one, leaving me feeling oddly compelled to get outside and attempt to compose riveting selfies with my little iPhone 4.
It isn’t going well.
Theater underpins the sale of all fashion, be it haute couture or technical sportswear. Outdoor brands have been relying on famous athletes and extreme adventurers to promote their products since Lewis and Clark lit up the Capitol on their return wearing wool and leather.
But what once was the prevue of the paid is now built right into clothing and their labels, encouraging customers to share their stories under hashtags such as #OutsideIsForEveryone and #WelcometoNature, both taglines encouraged by specific clothing brands.
So here I am, in the woods on the first of November, spicily dressed in my favorite brand and armed with my trusty little phone, driven by the suspicion that I’m failing to hold up my end of the outdoor sportswear industry’s insatiable appetite for adventure imagery.
If you follow these Instagram feeds you know any time spent outdoors is not worthwhile unless you end up hanging from a rope in the middle of a cliff face, leaping between jagged rocks to snake your skis down a ribbon of powder, or your journey ends at sunset while you’re standing at the edge of a precipice looking out across an endless vista.
If you study enough of these images you’ll realize they have a couple things in common: they are produced by expert photographers, and the images, no matter how crowded and popular the place they’re taken, rarely include more than one person. There is a rock formation in Norway where people stand in line for hours, just to be able to walk away with the illusion that they alone are standing out at the edge of the precipice, one with the sky.
My walk is solitary, but lacks the requisite jagged rocks and vista. Just leaves underfoot and a gray sky overhead without so much as a photogenic squirrel. But I do find a chunk of firewood in the middle of the trail.
It doesn’t make a compelling photo op, but free BTUs are good BTUs so I pick it up, dust off the frozen leaves, and tap it free of mud.
A bit further down the trail I find its fellows. A perfectly stacked wall of firewood stands between two trees, but as I step forward to put the escapee back with the rest of his tree my toe hits another chunk. And another. There’s a pile of split wood buried under the frozen leaves, sinking into the soft earth from its own weight. A chore started in spring and abandoned to other cares and necessities, here are chunks of maple, beech and birch, half a century of growth and a full day’s labor to be lost to damp and rot if it isn’t put up before this evening’s predicted snow.
It isn’t a conscious decision, to kick the first few pieces loose from where they’re freezing to the ground. It takes a couple solid whacks to shake the leaves loose and break the earth off, sending a little colony of surprised worms back to find better shelter.
“Spades take up leaves,” wrote Robert Frost in his poem “Gathering Leaves.” “No better than spoons, And bags full of leaves are light as balloons.” Wet wood is not precisely light, but this has been split and down for most of the summer. It isn’t heavy, just wet. Frost, as he’s raking, “makes a great noise of rusting all day, Like rabbit and deer running away.” And so do I, pulling away leaves to find where the next clump of split wood is hiding.
I’m dressed for attractive selfies, and the first casualty of actual work is the cute hat, which keeps sliding over my eyes. As soon as it is off, I wish bitterly I’d tied my hair back. There’s the sporty windblown look, then there’s sweaty and standing straight up on end. I’m now favoring the latter. My gloves are designed to grip walking sticks, not wet firewood, and they abandon any pretense they might have had as protective clothing after a half dozen chunks hit the new stack.
It takes an hour to create a grubby mockery of the first tidy row. Mine is riddled with bits of earth frozen to the grain and leaves sticking to the bark. Showers of earthworms have retreated under freshly scattered leaves and the beginning of a cold rain has not improved my looks one bit. But come this time next year my row will be as ready as the first to feed a woodstove. “A crop,” Frost observed “is a crop, and who is to say when the harvest shall stop?”
It stops with the last piece unearthed and laid in place.
In my product reviews I would say the gloves performed poorly under duress, both the waterproofing and the grip failed. The jacket did admirably well considering it is sold as a wool blend mid-layer, providing comfortably breathable insulation with plenty of movement while showing no signs of abrasion, even under repeated armloads of wet wood. The boots also provided strong ankle support and took the abuse of repeated kicks to free frozen chunks from the ground. In terms of practical durability overall the outfit performed well in unexpected conditions.
On Trolltunga, dressed in similar outfits, people are waiting to have their picture taken, to create that catalog perfect image of sky-high adventure. Their product reviews will sound much the same as mine: “the pants showed no signs of abrasion and repelled moisture well.”
It is getting late and dark, and I have promises to keep, so I snap the requisite selfie of my latest outdoor adventure, load my arms with short cuts for my own stove and tromp home with my share of the harvest to post my selfie.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.