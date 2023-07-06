If you are in search of a good summer read, I’d like to recommend “A Cage in Search of a Bird” by Stowe author Michael Priestley. It’s a very readable page-turner about Michael Quince who moves to Vermont to write his own novel.
In order to assimilate in rural Vermont, Quince buys a rifle and a hunting license. Unfortunately, on his ill-fated first day out in the woods he shoots and injures Julie Marpessa, having mistaken her for his first deer. Julie has escaped to Vermont to relieve herself from some recent domestic troubles.
In a bit of a panic, Michael takes an unconscious Julie to his house to help nurse her back to health with an odd mixture of infatuation and internment. While in this ambiguous captivity, Julie reads Michael’s novel in progress. This story about office romance at a publishing company adds a level of complexity to “A Cage in Search of a Bird” and Priestley does a great of job of weaving both together.
I had the opportunity to sit down with Michael Priestley and dig a little deeper.
Brian Levin (BL): Have you always been a writer, is that your profession?
Michael Priestly (MP): Yes, I was an English major in college and all I wanted to do was write novels. So, I got out of school and looked for a job as a writer and ended up being a test writer for years, then decided to move to Vermont, live in the woods and write novels. I have written four other novels, one of which was published but didn’t sell enough to buy lunch. I’m a lot better at writing than at advertising and selling myself.
BL: So, is Michael Quince an autobiographical character?
MP: Not really. There are parts of him certainly and lots of parts of the book that I lived through or knew about. If you put him together with Jeff (main character in the story within the story) you might get a composite.
BL: I read that you have written crossword puzzles.
MP: Yes, I have had crossword puzzles published in the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune syndicate, the New York Times. I was a regular contributor starting in the late 1970s into the 1990s and then picked it up again during the pandemic, but things have really changed. For example, back in the day you couldn’t use brand names and now they are everywhere in the puzzles — rap songs, brand names, twitter memes and so on.
BL: This novel is self-published, right? Can you describe that process?
MP: Yes, I had spent years trying to get agents and publishers to pay attention. When I was first writing, I lived in southern Vermont and those were the days when you put a manuscript of type-written pages in a box and sent it off. You had to provide return postage so they could send the whole box back again.
They didn’t like you to send it to another publisher before you got an answer from the first. So, it would be months before you hear and then you get a rejection and have to go through it all again. Self-publishing is a much easier process. Once you have a manuscript, they (Kindle Self-Publishing) give you a template, instructions and a help line. Barnes and Noble and one other have the same program, but Kindle has the largest audience access by far.
You choose your own font and margins, and I hired local designer Sally Stetson to create the cover. You send in a cover as a PDF, then send in the manuscript in the template. They put it together and you can receive a Kindle version immediately or a paperback version in a day or two.
BL: Who are your literary sources of inspiration?
MP: Back in the day my top three were James Joyce, William Faulkner and Samuel Beckett. Lately its quite different. I still alternate between serious literature and a thriller or something else. Louise Penny, I like, C.J. Box is another. I read two or three novels a week.
BL: You attribute the title of the novel to a line from Franz Kafka. Where does that come from?
MP: I’ve always been fascinated by that phrase, “a cage in search of a bird.” I read all of Kafka in college and I ran across the phrase once and it just never left me. I don’t think it ever appeared in one of his books but it’s a line in one of his journals.
BL: Have you ever gone deer hunting?
MP: No, I never hunted but felt like maybe I should have at one point.
BL: I’m wondering then if maybe your inexperience led to you writing about Michael Quince buying a .22 to hunt deer with.
MP: Yeah, in fact I went out and bought a .22 years ago. My only goal was to shoot woodchucks. That’s the only thing I ever hunted, but I knew very well that a .22 wasn’t what you used for deer hunting.
BL: Did you have a master plan for this novel before you started?
MP: Actually, I started writing the internal story years ago. I finished most of it but wasn’t sure where it was going and was too busy with other stuff, so I never did anything with it. Years later I started the other story about a hunting accident and thought it had potential, but once again got too busy and put that one away.
It wasn’t until the pandemic that I took both out and suddenly it dawned on me that they were both part of the same story. Then I wrote the rest of the “Cage in Search of a Bird” story, and it worked out.
“A Cage in Search of a Bird” is available on amazon.com and Bear Pond Books on Main Street in Stowe.
Brian Leven lives in Stowe with his family and is an attorney, musician, literary critic, farmer, and community volunteer.
