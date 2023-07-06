“A Cage in Search of a Bird”

If you are in search of a good summer read, I’d like to recommend “A Cage in Search of a Bird” by Stowe author Michael Priestley. It’s a very readable page-turner about Michael Quince who moves to Vermont to write his own novel.

In order to assimilate in rural Vermont, Quince buys a rifle and a hunting license. Unfortunately, on his ill-fated first day out in the woods he shoots and injures Julie Marpessa, having mistaken her for his first deer. Julie has escaped to Vermont to relieve herself from some recent domestic troubles.

