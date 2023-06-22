Saturday, June 24, marks one year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in the case titled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

With that decision, the court ended the federal constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years and allowed states to ban abortion. This was a devastating decision, but abortion remains legal in Vermont. And Vermont remains a beacon of hope for all who seek this basic health care.

