There is a surprisingly large online community of domestic arts historians. We would be the people who trace recipes promoted during the Great Depression and World War II back through the years to their roots in the 18th century, when the first cookbooks start appearing.
We are the people who count the stitches in mittens found in bogs, count the threads in scraps of Viking-era clothing, and trace patterns of porcelain around the world.
We love to share our passion for 18th-century boiled puddings, or point out how the recipe was updated, by the 1940s, to appeal to the housewife who had access to a modern oven, instead of a cauldron suspended over a fire.
Just the thought of sharing that tidbit makes me giddy with excitement.
And, as we did in the 1930s, 1940s, and as recently as the 2000 downturn (which Robert Kuttner, one of the five co-founders of the Economic Policy Institute, refers to as the “Lesser Depression”), we are having a moment.
Because not only do we maintain a trove of specialized knowledge uniquely suited not only to times of privation, capable of immediate deployment without need of an expensive investment in tools, but we domestic historians absolutely love to share our expertise.
We live for it!
Sadly, we have bored all our relatives to tears with our enthusiasm for the history of mitten tip shapes (yes, there is such a thing). People buy our books just to be polite. Our lectures are not well attended by the mainstream public. Or our friends.
But we are ready to forgive and forget, because you need us again, and we are here for you.
Current thought is that physical distancing, to be effective, might need to go on until a vaccine can be deployed — 18 months. Possibly longer. Six weeks of shutdown, and thank heavens it came at the edge of the traditional off-season, is having catastrophic effects on area workers. Six months is the entire summer season. Eighteen months requires rethinking everything.
Some tourist destinations, and businesses, are already ahead of the curve, changing strategies to meet the current situation and anticipating future challenges.
• Norway’s tourism site visitnorway.com just launched “10 Ways to Visit Norway From Home,” which offers such suggestions as “Read Norwegian Easter Crime” (in Norway, crime novels are released at Easter — who knew about that little cultural quirk?) and making waffles (recipe included, of course). In addition to maintaining a relationship with its customers, Norway tourism is subtly promoting Norwegian products, packaging them in such a way as to make them attractive and romantic without overtones of desperation to sour the experience.
• I’m seeing similar positioning among businesses and professionals who specialize in bringing history into the mainstream. I’m particularly impressed with Theresa Carle-Sanders, a professional chef, food writer, and author of the niche cookbook “Outlander Kitchen.” From her home in Vancouver, Carle-Sanders has been offering upbeat daily cooking lessons using readily available, inexpensive ingredients, showcasing how the 18th-century housewife would have used pastries, broths and starches to stretch meat and vegetables into tasty and filling meals.
• Townsends, another niche company out of Indiana, specializes in quality reproduction 18th-century clothing and personal accessories. For years, it has produced a YouTube channel of 18th-century skills, including building a backyard earthen oven. But where it really shines is in the reproduction of 18th-century recipes; each one is a history lesson wrapped in readily accessible ingredients simply cooked, with surprisingly tasty results, even to a modern diner.
• Clara’s Kitchen (welcometoclaraskitchen.com) is the work of 94-year-old Clara Cannucciari. While Clara passed away at 98, her recipes and YouTube station live on, with Depression-era recipes for cheap, wholesome, and filling foods interspersed with humor and the positive attitude that comes with living through hard times and great change.
• Most of you have heard of the World War II Victory Garden campaign. Few of you will be familiar with the campaign launched during the Great Depression by agricultural extension services to counter drought and depression in rural areas. Designed to encourage self-sufficiency, the programs were known by a number of names, including “balanced farming,” “depression-proofing,” “living at home,” and (my personal favorite) “the cow, sow and hen program.” Home gardens and canning were encouraged; cash crops were de-emphasized because income from them was likely to be negligible.
The successful, the sympathetic, and the useful campaigns — whether they are launched by tourism agencies, niche market historians, or area shops — are going to be the ones that encourage, entertain and offer useful (accurate) advice. When you’re up to your ass in alligators, it’s hard to think creatively, but if the Department of Agriculture managed it, turning its entire purpose, the production and promotion of cash crops, on its head—— I’m confident we can manage to find a new purpose in this chaos.
My grandmother’s garden had two rocks to every dirt, but she managed enough production to put up jars of piccalilli and dilly beans every year. Every spring, she’d push another crop of stone off to one side. “It gives me something to tap the hoe against,” she’d say.
We can do this. Push the stones aside, and tap your hoe. It’s time to plant, nurture new ideas from old ones, and raise ourselves up.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.