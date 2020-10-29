President Donald Trump kept perhaps only one promise — a sinister one — since he’s been president, and that was to appoint justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that created a constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was just confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court, filling the seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a fierce fighter for gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrants, abortion rights and health care for all. But President Trump plans to use Justice Ginsburg’s seat to restrict reproductive health care access and rights that she worked so hard to protect and expand.
On the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Barrett signed a full two-page newspaper ad opposing abortion, which referred to Roe v. Wade’s legacy as “barbaric.” Then during her confirmation hearing, Barrett said that Roe v. Wade, which has been law for more than 45 years, is not “super-precedent” because it is not “well settled” — making it clear that, in her legal opinion, Roe can be reconsidered. Barrett also refused to say whether Griswold v. Connecticut, which recognized the fundamental right to contraception for married couples, was properly decided. With 17 abortion cases just one step from the Supreme Court, Justice Barrett’s hostility to reproductive rights could have a grave impact on abortion access in this country. Access to abortion is already hanging by a thread across the country, and for too many people — specifically Black and brown communities forced to navigate a legacy of systemic racism and discriminatory policies — the promise of Roe is already meaningless because abortion is inaccessible.
A third Trump-appointed justice to the Supreme Court puts the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade at risk, giving the passage of Prop 5 in Vermont more urgency. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, decisions about abortion rights will revert back to the states, and Vermonters deserve the strongest legal protections possible. Prop 5 will provide these protections if Vermont voters support it.
Prop 5 is the proposed amendment to the Vermont constitution that will guarantee the right to personal reproductive liberty for everyone who calls Vermont home. Prop 5 would protect people’s right to become pregnant or carry a pregnancy to term, to choose or refuse sterilization, to choose abortion, and to choose or refuse contraception.
The wording of Prop 5 reads, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Justice Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court poses a direct threat to our reproductive freedom, health, and rights, while Prop 5 will protect the reproductive liberty and dignity of every person who calls Vermont home.
The fate of Prop 5 will be in the hands of the next Vermont legislature before it can be voted on by the people of Vermont in 2022. As it stands now, the U.S. Supreme Court can negatively affect generations of Americans. It’s critical that we pass Prop 5 to counter-act this hostility toward reproductive liberty and preserve these rights for generations here in Vermont.
Lucy Leriche is vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund.
