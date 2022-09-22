Since the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, the emotional and highly charged discussion has focused mainly on the perceived issue, “My body, my choice.” Setting aside emotions, listed below are facts as they pertain to the abortion issue.

• Life begins at conception. In an article from the international Journal of Sociology and Social Policy, Dr. Dianne Irving writes, “A human being is the immediate product of fertilization. As such he/she is a single­cell embryonic zygote, an organism with 46 chromosomes, the number required of a member of the human species. This human being immediately produces specifically human proteins and enzymes, directs his/her own further growth as a human, and is a new, genetically unique, newly existing live human individual.”

