Since the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, the emotional and highly charged discussion has focused mainly on the perceived issue, “My body, my choice.” Setting aside emotions, listed below are facts as they pertain to the abortion issue.
• Life begins at conception. In an article from the international Journal of Sociology and Social Policy, Dr. Dianne Irving writes, “A human being is the immediate product of fertilization. As such he/she is a singlecell embryonic zygote, an organism with 46 chromosomes, the number required of a member of the human species. This human being immediately produces specifically human proteins and enzymes, directs his/her own further growth as a human, and is a new, genetically unique, newly existing live human individual.”
The unborn child is not developing into a human being but is a human being in development. It is not merely part of the mother’s body but a distinct individual living within the mother’s body. All the DNA and genetic information are present at conception, refuting the idea that a fetus is just a blob of tissue.
• By 10 to 12 weeks, the baby’s heart is already beating. Its fingerprints are already developing, specific to that child, eye color has already been decided. (The Epoch News). Arms, hands, fingers, feet and toes are fully formed at this stage, and the baby is starting to explore a bit by doing things like opening and closing its fists and mouth. The child is also sensitive to touch, and can recoil when pained. This tiny human being is clearly more than just a clump of cells.
• No abortion is safe because a person always dies.
• Whether or not she chooses to believe it, a woman is a mother as soon as she becomes pregnant. Her choice is to give life to that child or kill her child.
Once conceived, a child is a human being separate from its mother. Hence, the misconception of my body, my choice. In many states a person accused of murdering a pregnant woman can be convicted of two counts of murder.
• As a pregnant mother contemplates abortion, she needs to consider, “Does the person in my womb have the same choices that I insist upon?”
• Endangered species worldwide have impassioned advocates to save their lives. Who speaks for the endangered human life, the baby growing inside its mother’s womb?
• Despite the perception that an abortion is the end of the issue, mental anguish, guilt and depression can linger indefinitely for both the mother and the father after an abortion.
• Often used as an excuse for an abortion is rape or incest. According to a People Magazine 2019 report, just 1 percent of women obtain an abortion because of rape and 0.5 percent of women seek an abortion due to incest.
• Students for Life’s polling and research data shows that 73 percent of women do not know where to turn (or where to direct loved ones) for nonviolent resources when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade means that we are called more than ever as a society to find fresh ways to help pregnant women and build a pro-family and life-affirming culture. They are a reminder that one of the most important ways to help women to choose life is to encourage and empower the fathers of their unborn children to step up.
Building a pro-mother culture entails a multi-faceted approach targeting all the reasons pregnant women often feel alone and scared — starting by offering support and encouragement to both parents of the unborn child.
No woman needs to stand alone in a post-Roe America. In Vermont there is hope for the woman facing an unexpected pregnancy. There are three groups which will come alongside her to help her understand that she has options other than an abortion, including Vermont Right to Life, Vermonters for Good Government and Vermont Family Alliance.
There are also many specific pregnancy support agencies.
Additionally, there is a growing national movement of post-abortive women — and men —called the Silent No More Awareness Campaign. Its mission is to make the public aware of the devastation abortion brings to women and men. The campaign seeks to expose and heal the secrecy and silence surrounding the emotional and physical pain of abortion.
The population of France is 66 million. The number of aborted lives in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade approximates that number. Consider that the population of an entire country has been murdered. How many scientists, composers, accomplished athletes, doctors, lawyers, philanthropists, inventors, entrepreneurs, nurses, teachers, theologians, municipal workers and other leaders in a chosen field did not have the opportunity to fulfill their God-given abilities because their lives ended at the hands of an abortionist?
Kandy Neil has lived in Stowe for 52 years and has served the community in many volunteer organizations.
