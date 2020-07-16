When the shutdown began in mid-March, area health and human services agencies knew they were facing challenges far beyond any they had experienced before.
They did not know exactly what the pandemic and shutdown would mean for our area, but they knew that the need in the Lamoille Valley was about to increase exponentially.
When the going gets tough, the tough link arms. Representatives and leaders from organizations across the Lamoille Valley began meeting to discuss how we could coordinate and cooperate with each other to provide care for the most vulnerable in our community.
After a few weeks, the loose group organized into the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Regional Command Center — an infrastructure designed to allow already existing organizations to work well together, hand-in-hand, while caring for our community. There are representatives from all sorts of agencies: Capstone Community Action, Lamoille Restorative Center, Copley, Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Green Mountain Support Services, Lamoille Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Meals on Wheels, Northern Vermont University, and more.
These folks are coming together, doing the work they already do in their jobs, then bringing back to their organizations opportunities that come as a part of this cooperation. The Regional Command Center sets concrete, achievable goals, and our organizations ask how we can cooperate to achieve those goals.
Now, we’re looking at ways to continue this level of cooperation and productivity into the future. We know it will involve our entire community here in the Lamoille Valley, as we are all responsible for keeping our community safe and healthy.
So, we’d like to invite all of you, our community members, into a bit of a celebration. We’re calling it the “Tell on Your Neighbors” challenge.
Here’s how it works: Catch someone in your community — a neighbor, an organization, someone you hardly know — in the act of helping keep our community safe and healthy.
Maybe it’s your next-door neighbor sewing masks, or maybe it’s a business taking extra care to protect its employees.
Maybe it’s North Central Vermont Recovery Center’s work to provide augmented Harm Reduction to Go packs to mitigate the risks of overdose for people shut in at home.
Or maybe it’s the food shelf in Hardwick creating a delivery service, since so many people don’t have transportation to pick up food.
Please join us in identifying those people going the extra mile for the health and safety of our community, and then celebrate them. With their permission, post the stories on social media so that we can say thank you to the people who are going the extra mile to keep everyone safe and healthy. Tag @lah2s-rcc on social media or send them to emily.rosenbaum@lah2s-rcc.org, and we’ll share them.
We’ll go first, right here.
• There was early worry about our community members who are experiencing homelessness, as a pandemic puts those without many resources particularly at risk. Before COVID-19, Lamoille Community House was limited to being an overnight shelter. When the stay-at-home order went into effect, there was an important question: Where do those without homes stay during a stay-at-home order?
It became a 24-hour shelter, reducing its capacity considerably. It quickly became apparent it would need another option, so shelter coordinators Kim Anetsberger and Nicole Chauvin pivoted fast.
There was a heavy lift to shift first the shelter’s hyper-vulnerable guests and then all operations to area motels, several of which opened their doors and welcomed these community members into general assistance housing. This transition allowed the shelter staff to serve 10 times the number of people they were able to serve at the shelter under the new conditions.
Area restaurants stepped up to provide meals, then Lamoille Community Food Share began coordinating food deliveries. Those Harm Reduction to Go packs mentioned above? They got some of those, too.
Each of the households in general assistance housing needed to complete the coordinated entry process to be eligible for further assistance. Anetsberger and Chauvin and their staff worked tirelessly in collaboration with Capstone Community Action to help the people in general assistance housing complete this process, making them aware of the requirements to continue their vouchers.
The staff of Lamoille Community House has been working collaboratively with Lamoille County Mental Health Services, the Chamber of Commerce, Capstone Community Action, Lamoille Family Center, Lamoille Recovery Center, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, and the sheriff’s department to figure out a way to keep our homeless population safe.
Because of their incredible work to keep vulnerable members of our community safe and healthy during this crisis, we’re nominating Anetsberger, Chauvin, and the entire team for the very first Tell on Your Neighbors Award. We are so very fortunate to have them in our community.
And now — go. Tell on Your Neighbors. We look forward to hearing all the wonderful ways we are protecting one another.
The Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Regional Command Center is a collaboration among more than 30 local organizations.
