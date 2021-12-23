Esquire, positioning itself as an authority on the subject, released a list of this year’s hot tech gifts. When I first started following these lists it was “the top 10.” Then the lists expanded to 20. Now we’re at 50 and climbing, with Esquire, of all publications, taking the lead on determining what’s hot and what’s not.
Personally, I think the writers are stretching things a bit. The Apple Watch and Apple AirPods coming in at one and two, respectively, I understand. But number six is the Amazon Basics Smart Soap Dispenser, which is, and I quote “an automatic soap dispenser that can be used in the kitchen or bathroom, whose touch-free technology will soothe any germophobic heart.”
And number seven is an LED light that “lets you pick literally any hue.” Plus, these things are smart-assist compatible. They respond to voice commands. What will they think of next?
In 2010, the last time the Christmas column landed on my desk, there were seven tech necessities of a modern life filling the “best of tech” lists: a cellphone, camera, laptop, TV, MP3 player, DVD player and GPS device.
In 2021, cellphones, laptops, MP3 players, and DVD players don’t even warrant a mention.
Today the camera on the best tech list is a retro Polaroid. Remember those cameras that spat out square photos you’d wave in the air as they developed? Best tech, 2021, embarrassing teens since 1948 when the first father took a picture of his gawky kid and announced, in all innocence, “Let’s watch her develop!”
No computer or tablet pops up on the list until number 37, when the Apple iPad makes an appearance. A decade ago I mused, “It is hard to argue with the necessity of the laptop computer, although soon, I suspect, it will be eclipsed by the iPad. If the iPad came with a camera and cell phone built in it would be the perfect appliance for modern life.”
Apparently, the new iPad is the perfect accessory for a modern life. Who knew I could be so prescient?
A very heavy, but relatively flat and modest holiday box has arrived from my parents. My father, who turned 90 this year, moved last year in the middle of a pandemic. Sold a large house and downsized into a smaller one. When I say his wife is a saint, I damn the woman with faint praise.
She is a saint, a Valkyrie and my hero for pulling this off. I can’t imagine the physical and logistical challenge of changing residences last year. I went down this autumn, triple-vaxxed, armed with N95 masks and drenched in sanitizer to find all the books on the shelves, all the boxes not only unpacked, but hauled away and only a few things left in a discard pile, ready for when there was space in the trash bin.
Among the items in the pile was a vintage analog bathroom scale. This thing must be at least half a century old if it is a day. It’s a little rusty, a little battered and, amazingly, quite accurate. And for reasons best expressed as nostalgia I wanted that old scale. In retrospect, I should have lugged it home on the plane, no matter how ridiculous that might have looked to the TSA inspectors.
Because it must have cost a fortune to ship this thing. I’m assuming the modern version of the Polaroid camera is a lighter version of the original, with plastics dominating the construction. Likewise, this scale seems to have some cast iron built into its base.
Our modern electronic scale is a fraction of this one’s weight, and measures gains and losses to tenths of a pound. The old one is a little vague on precision. You’re coming in somewhere between 140 and 141, but whether that’s 140.2 or 140.8, this old scale considers immaterial.
You’re around 140. It will let you know if you fall below that, or rise above, otherwise, it can’t be bothered with picky details.
The week between the holidays my email fills up with reminders that I am not just an unhealthy weight, but frankly fat. Streamlined, buffed and likely manipulated, fitness instructors urge me to sign up for classes that will guarantee six pack abs and the ability to contort myself into unnatural positions. Do people over 60 even need to contort themselves into unnatural positions? No matter, if we can’t, we’re failing at life.
Targeted ads follow me around as I browse news sites, reminding me that the right app — Take advantage of this one-time offer! — will track calories and remind me daily that with a diet restricted to multiple glasses of water and carrot soup I can lose those holiday pounds.
The evil co-conspirator in this annual onslaught is my modern scale, which offers a daily diet of depression or positive reinforcement, doled out in tenth-of-a-pound doses. In fact, with the two scales side by side, I’ve realized the modern diet industry probably would not be nearly as successful if it weren’t for these precise digital scales trumpeting success or failure in excruciating detail.
A decade ago, when tech was still shiny and promised entertainment, efficiencies and who knew what future benefits, the glitter of the thing was somewhat tarnished by my GPS trying to kill me off. Regularly, and without provocation, the thing would direct me up goat tracks; class four roads that were thrown up in 1812 and had vanished from human memory by 1900.
It was the first warning that technology could, and would, given half a chance, create havoc.
Perhaps in recognition of the unhappiness tech has brought us the editors of Esquire included sports equipment in this year’s list of best tech. Serius Hellfire heated gloves made the list, for their ability to extend comfort in cold so you can stay out and take more runs. LED-banded bike helmets also made the list, as an improvement over flashing strobes. (A San Diego State University study found drivers tend to turn toward flashing lights, not away from them.)
But of all the tech available to choose from a retro Polaroid camera came in number 15 on a 50- item list. I predict that in another decade there will be an editor raving about a retro analog scale. One that cheerfully provides you with a vague idea of your displacement without weighing you down with guilt.
If you want a modern scale that comes with guilt built in? You’ll find one soon at ReSource in Hyde Park, because it’s in my discard pile.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
