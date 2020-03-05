Mike and his girlfriend are sitting face to face at a table inside a local café, dueling laptops clacking against each other.
“Mike, you busy?” She gets up to sit next to him.
With a practiced move, Mike quickly minimizes the game of Bubble Shooter he was playing and maximizes the column he’s supposed to be working on.
“Always busy, honey. Whew — these columns are hard work! What’s up?”
“I want to show you an article. You know that country singer, Jana Kramer? Apparently, she and her husband have a 24-hour rule for lying. If you lie, you have 24 hours to admit it. Jana swears it builds trust in a relationship.”
“Wait, hasn’t Jana been married three times?”
“Yes. And she caught her latest husband cheating on her. So she must know what she’s talking about. Well, what do you think? Is a 24-hour lying rule a good idea?”
“Hahaha!” Mike laughs a little too heartily. “Maybe for other couples, but we certainly don’t need it.”
She stares at Mike. “You never lie to me?”
“No way, baby.”
Mike and his girlfriend stare at each other. Then they both slowly turn to look at the clock on Mike’s laptop.
•••
I must admit, I like the idea of “lying amnesty.” Hey, sometimes you say something in the moment that you normally wouldn’t when you have time to think. And who bothers wasting their time thinking anymore? The president? I think not!
Anyway, in the cause of truth, justice and the Mikeian way, I’m hereby adopting this rule for one day only. I’m confessing here to every lie I’ve told in the past 24 hours. Today you’re gettin’ full disclosure, people! Then I can spend the next 364 days lying in peace.
• To my girlfriend: Honey, I love you, but I didn’t actually watch the 57-minute YouTube video you sent me titled “How to Crochet a Fab Sweater in Just 12 Easy Hours.” See, if I click on that, there’ll be crocheting videos infesting my YouTube homepage for the next several months, and I really can’t have that in my life right now.
• OK, you asked for it, Mr. Waiter at a Restaurant That Shall Remain Nameless, but everything is not OK with my meal. The avocado part of the avocado toast I ordered is gray. But because I hate awkward confrontations with waiters, I act cheery in person, while simultaneously planning to rip your establishment to shreds in a scathing Yelp post that will send people flocking to other restaurants in horror. God, I love the internet age.
• To my dental hygienist: No, I do not floss “pretty much every day” as I claimed. It’s more like “pretty much every six months, just before my dentist appointment.” I’m not sure why I lie to you about that, considering you effectively work for me. I guess when someone is about to jab sensitive areas of my body with sharp metal instruments, I don’t want to disappoint them.
• To my editor, who asked if I ever actually proofread my columns. Fine, I don’t. But listen, editor boy, we both have our jobs to do. You’re the editor, so edit. I’m the talent. I will bring joy and merriment to the masses while you sit in the background quietly and make sure my spelling is correct so I don’t look ridicillous.
(Editor’s note: Oops. I totally missed that one.)
• To my boss, who asked me about that dire situation I’ve been working on. I know I told you everything was resolved with that situation. It’s not. It’s worse than ever. It’s a horrible crapfest that will probably bankrupt the company, and end civilization as we know it. I just told you everything was resolved because my only motivation when you come into my office is to say whatever it takes to get you out as fast as possible so I can go back to working in peace.
• To the reader of this column, I just lied to you when I said I go back to working in peace. I go back to reading online articles on whether Tom Brady will leave the Pats. Which, frankly, is way more important to me than the company going bankrupt or the end of civilization.
• Again to my girlfriend. I lied on the phone when I said you wore your Aztec sweater the last time we saw each other. I believe the call went something like this:
“Mike, did I wear my Aztec sweater the last time we saw each other?”
“I really don’t remember.”
“Well, I better not wear it for our date tonight, just in case.”
“What does it matter?”
“I don’t want to wear the same thing I wore last time.”
“But I just told you I don’t remember—”
“It’s the principle of the thing. And by the way, when we first started dating, you told me you remembered everything about our dates, how beautiful I was, exactly what I wore. You said it was etched in your brain. Whatever happened to that?”
“Still do. Still etched. Uhh, In fact, yes — you absolutely wore that Aztec sweater on our last date. And you looked beautiful. I remember. Totally, totally etched.”
I now take selfies of every date with my girlfriend. To preserve the wonderful memories, and to preserve anything that my brain might not etch so well anymore.
And finally:
• To myself. Mike, I know I keep telling you you’re the best writer in the world. You’re not. Your writing is amateurish and painfully trite. And the worst thing is when you use vocab words like trite to impress people — you just looked that up in a thesaurus.
You’re a talentless hack. Just pray people keep telling you you’re awesome.
Even if they’re lying.
Mike Mulhern lives in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.