Humpty Trumpty sat on His Wall,
Humpty Trumpty had a great fall.
All the King’s pesos and all his white men
Couldn’t put Trumpty together again.
I scribbled this three years ago during immigration wars, tossed it into a drawer, and now it’s the last opportunity to use it, as a 2021 ODDservations kickoff.
•••
You just can’t keep up with the chaos when writing a non-daily column. I’m assuming there’s no longer a need for a local angle on the tale of Loserville.
•••
Speaking of walls, however, the COVID-19 walls of regulation between Canada and the U.S, (especially Vermont), continue to cause both economic and personal pain on both sides of the border. Some say the Canada restrictions are draconian. Still, who can blame them as they’ve witnessed the irresponsibility of its neighbor, which has created the worse pandemic outbreak in the modern world. Yet, we’re not the bad neighbor. We’re a victim. Our tourism industry is paralyzed with our Canadian cousins not allowed into the safest state in America.
•••
If wearing a mask for 100 days is the worst thing you’ve ever experienced in your lifetime, then be thankful for the fact that you are among the luckiest persons to ever walk on this planet.
•••
Even when one’s ski career ended in 6th grade (back to basketball after one day on the Mt. Mansfield rope tow), there’s always immediate recognition and a smile when the words ski and Cochran appear in the same sentence as they did last week. You choose the dynasty: Cochrans or von Trapps?
•••
Sure hope vail@stowe has addressed the issues raised in a disconcerting letter to the editor a couple weeks ago. One third of cars with out-of-state plates heading up the hill? OK, it might have been already quarantined flatlander owners who couldn’t rent their second homes due to pandemic regulations.
•••
Then again, I’m far more worried about misled and naïve Vermonters who might have returned home on a packed bus after visiting Washington on Jan. 6. Hey neighbors, you will be eligible to leave your quarantined homestead on Jan. 20, but I’d suggest you take another day and watch the inaugural ceremony.
•••
How earthshaking was Jan. 6, 2021? Former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Colin Powell, and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, have a combined 160 years between their distinguished lives. They both say this was the most shocking one-day attack on the USA in their lifetimes. So, indirectly, all of us under age 80 have experienced the same event, one that surpasses the Kennedy assassination in 1963 and the 9/11 attack in 2001.
•••
Vermont guv Phil Scott is the early leader for luckiest politician of the year. When President-elect Joe Biden introduced Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his secretary of labor, he knew Bernie Sanders would not be a happy camper. But Joe was prepared. He was not about to risk losing the ultimate achievement of winning razor thin control of the U.S. Senate. He would not allow a GOP governor to select Sanders’ replacement, even if Guv Race-Car is the most moderate governor in the nation.
Scott would have been on political death row had he been placed in that selection position. So would we citizens, who fear absolute one-party rule in the state. And, to be honest, look at Bernie’s credentials vs. Marty Walsh. This is where never having a job comes back to haunt you.
•••
Before piling on once again, this is a good spot to say Bernie Sanders is a societal game-changer and deserves the respect of all Vermonters. Progress will eventually win the day. However, the path can be 4-steps ahead, 2-steps back, 1-step ahead, 2-steps back, 5-steps ahead, 3-steps back. Unpredictable political eras mean things don’t happen overnight — or even in a lifetime.
•••
Last March, I begged the 15 people who read this column to do everything possible to drive early presidential primary leader Bernie out of the race. Someone was reading it in South Carolina and took care of business in their pivotal primary for Biden. Naively, I thought Biden would be elected by 67-34 percent margin and seven others, including Bernie, would win a close battle with the sociopath. Pondering the final heart-attack inducing results, it was quite clear that the only thing Bernie would have not surpassed was the all-time low Electoral College totals of George McGovern vs. Nixon in 1972.
•••
Four lifetimes ago on my first day in Italy, I stopped by a Rome kiosk to pick up the International Herald Tribune. Needing some change I gave the guy some paper money with the lowest lire inscrib-ed. My change was a stick of gum.
So, what’s the point? The only bipartisan task supported by Congress is spending money backed by a prayer. When you get your $2,000 check, cash and spend it very fast.
•••
Things are bad enough here in tourism hell, but hopping on a cruise ship is a suicide mission.
•••
A reader commenting in the Boston Globe had a pretty good take on turmoil buy-in by the younger sets. He said in his era, as a grade schooler in the 1950s (like me), 90 percent of students were exposed to civics classes. He pointed to a statistic that today the number is 10 percent.
The defense rests its case.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
