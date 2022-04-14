While the outcomes for Stowe in the decennial legislative redistricting are disappointing, to say the least, the process is now behind us, so we must move forward with our other efforts under the Golden Dome.
Toward that end, the legislative resolution for Stowe’s withdrawal from the Lamoille South Unified Union continued last week, with the Senate Education Committee hearing from us regarding the effort in general, and H.727, specifically. H.727 is a bill designed to fix the merger withdrawal process across the board and included in the bill is a section that will allow for the State Board of Education to approve the Stowe withdrawal, an approval for which we have been waiting for over four months.
Thanks to Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, who ensured the hearing took place, Leigh Pelletier, Jim Brochhausen and I were given ample opportunity to make our pitch for the withdrawal language. I feel very confident that the committee members heard our pleas and share our desire to resolve the situation. So, while nothing is certain, I am hopeful the bill will progress in the Senate and ultimately become law by the end of this legislative session.
On another matter, at a time when we have more money to spend than we have ever seen, and inflation is at a 40-year high, there are proposals being considered to institute new taxes on Vermont individuals, families and businesses. Frankly, I don’t think I am alone in my utter disbelief, and incredible frustration.
Without getting too far into the weeds, it seems even with the continued windfall from the federal government, House leaders are seeking almost $30 million in additional revenues, while Senate leaders are looking for $40 million.
To be clear, the $8.1 billion budget is much larger than any in the past, save for last year’s $7.9 billion budget. Both these large state budgets are due to the massive infusion of federal COVID-19 recovery dollars over the last two years.
In normal years, federal funds make up approximately one third of our state budget. This year’s allocations at this point include the following: federal funds total $3 billion; general fund is $2 billion; education fund totals $1.9 billion; transportation fund is $345 million; and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) injects $428 million.
But this exorbitant amount of money is not enough for some in Montpelier. They want to pick Vermonters pockets even more.
At this time, there are several taxes being considered. They include:
• Cloud tax — The institution of a sales tax (6 percent statewide; 7 percent in municipalities with a local option tax) on internet services has been something the House has wanted to do for years. We have been fortunate to defeat it each time they have tried in the past, but it is now on the table again.
• Tax on vacant homes — A new proposal to place a 1 percent surcharge on properties valued at over $400,000 that are not lived in for more than 6 months of the year has been proposed by Sen. Christopher Pearson and Sen. Mark MacDonald.
• Property transfer surcharge — This tax has always been a popular tax to try to increase. This proposal is a 0.5 percent surcharge on transfers of property (residential or commercial) that are over $1 million.
• Sugar sweetened beverage excise tax — Known as a very regressive tax, the discussions at this time involve instituting either a $.01 or $.02 excise tax on these products.
• Sales tax on candy — Adds a sales tax on candy, another very regressive tax on Vermonters.
The bottom line is with the state still awash in federal funds, and inflation at a 40-year high, there is absolutely no reason to be raising taxes on Vermont individuals, families and businesses.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives. She can be reached at (802) 253-9314 or heidi@heidischeuermann.com.
