There is an ongoing debate over whether it is important for the media and individuals to call out the outrageous, incendiary statements of politicians and people in the media, or if speaking out in opposition merely risks amplifying their hate.
When I was in fourth grade, my teacher seated a deeply troubled, angry, misbehaved and cruel boy behind me in class. Her theory was that I was strong enough to ignore him and that my ability to do so and not react would be a good influence on him. He tormented me for a year. The 11-year-old girl in me believes silence in the face of cruelty neither sets a good example nor diminishes cruelty.
The most basic need that must be met for any of us to be productive, to begin to realize our potential, even to find happiness, is safety. However, existing as a girl, woman, indigenous person, person of color, or LGBTQ person often necessitates being situationally aware and conscious of the precariousness of personal safety.
That has been true in our country since before we even were one. Over the centuries, laws and constitutional amendments have been passed, and legal rulings established to increase the safety of these groups in society. But just as inequity exists in all other parts of American life, the same is true of safety. It’s difficult to look at the current state of our country and not see an escalating assault on the safety of LGBTQ people, Indigenous peoples, and women and girls, and other people of color.
Recently, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said that he never felt concerned for his safety during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He didn’t fear the largely white, male crowd. He didn’t fear the intentions of those waving Confederate and Nazi flags after they broke down doors and smashed through reinforced windows to enter the building.
He wasn’t afraid of the Proud Boys or white supremacists. Members of the Oath Keepers gave him no reason for concern. To Johnson, the insurrectionists were “people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”
This isn’t a description he gave before learning the extent of the violence or the affiliations of the invaders, but after he knew five people were dead, three of them police officers, and more than a hundred more officers injured, including some whose injuries are permanent. To pour salt in the wound of every person who knew how dangerous that situation would have been for them, Johnson added that had it been Black Lives Matter supporters, well, then he would have been concerned.
His unmistakable point: It’s not the white supremacists, neo-Nazis, misogynists, domestic assailants, and Confederate sympathizers wielding hammers, poles and stolen riot shields wearing body armor who should scare you, it’s Black people.
As the trial of Derek Chauvin begins for the murder of George Floyd, the anniversary of the violent death of Breonna Taylor is acknowledged, British police officer Wayne Couzens is arrested for abducting Sarah Everard as she walked home and then murdering her, and the numbers of murdered trans women continues to increase, Johnson wants to make sure that you’re clear on who is truly dangerous in his mind: Black people.
I wish it were only one amoral, opportunist like Johnson who was seeding and amplifying hate against the more marginalized members of our society, but it hardly ends with him. The hate doesn’t end there, and it is often more insidious than the overtness of Johnson. Messages like trans girls and women will destroy women’s athletics not only tell trans folk that they don’t belong, they broadcast that message to those who hate them for merely existing. Message: trans folk are the enemy.
When provocateur Tucker Carlson verbally attacks pregnant women in the military — and women in the military in general — he’s telling men who resent their presence that they’re right, women don’t belong there. Women no longer know their place. Worst still, Carlson telegraphed that these women who don’t know their place are putting you, Americans, in danger by damaging the readiness and effectiveness of our military. Message: women in the military are the enemy.
Even British television buffoon, Piers Morgan, got in on the hate last week when he, yet again, attacked Meghan Markle, the American woman of color who had the ill fortune to marry into the British royal family. Markle apparently met with him once years ago and later did not take his calls. In Morgan’s mind, this legitimized him berating her in the media whenever he had the opportunity. Message: Women who don’t give you the attention you desire are the enemy.
Insidious or overt, these messages manufacturing enemies of white people, men, and cisgender, straight culture and dominance are pervasive and swallowed up by a radicalized and emboldened right-wing fringe.
Just as the aggression and cruelty of a boy did not subside because I ignored it as an 11-year-old girl, the hate of today will not fade when met with silence. If we truly believe that love is stronger than hate, then we need to be willing to stand up, speak out and fight against the advancing hate. If we don’t, even the dream of a society that is safe for all of us will no longer have room to exist, let alone become a reality.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe.
