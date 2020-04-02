Stay Home/Stay Safe: The governor has issued a “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order directing people to go out only for essential purposes. The link to this directive and the Vermont Department of Health recommendations can be found on the Town of Stowe’s website (townofstowevermont.org).
National, state and local officials implore you to take this seriously and regulate your behavior accordingly. Everyone should stay at least 6 feet away from others, limit your points of contact and stay at home unless it is essential.
If you are traveling into Stowe from outside of the area or feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms, self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Those who are self-quarantining and/or a member of a vulnerable population, please find a friend or our Stowe C19 volunteer group to assist you in getting what you need.
The more attentive we are to these new norms, the better the chance we have to stop the spread of the virus in the shortest amount of time.
Stowe is not a vacation town right now — but we will be again.
While people may have time off from school or work, this is not a vacation. While we understand the need to go outside and get some fresh air or exercise, this is not a time to be tailgating in ski area parking lots or being involved in organized group activities such as basketball games.
It is not just about exposing ourselves; it is also about who we might unknowingly expose to COVID-19. Try to have some special compassion for vulnerable populations and parents who are trying to get their kids outside. With this being said, note the following:
• Lodging: Lodges have been directed to close by the governor unless they are supporting COVID-19-related services. That includes host homes for Airbnb. Lodging providers may permit existing guests to remain through the end of their scheduled stay; however, may not allow an extension of stay or accept new reservations. Follow this directive for the benefit of all.
• Stowe Mountain Resort parking lots: The ski area parking lots were closed with the support of Vermont Forest, Parks & Recreation and local officials to stop the spontaneous congregating in the parking lots and to curb the unnecessary use of the town’s safety resources at this time. Additionally, there are no sanitary facilities open. It was deemed to be an unnecessarily unsafe situation. The police will be monitoring for any parking violations along the roadway. They will be ticketing and towing as may be necessary.
• Playground: The select board has ordered the temporary closure of the Memorial Park playground. Playground toys are high surface-contact areas and should absolutely not be shared at this time.
• Public parks: The select board is trying to keep our parks open to allow dispersed recreational activities. As you might imagine, we will monitor voluntary behavior and make immediate changes if we feel it will benefit the overall public safety.
• Trailheads: Try to recreate close to home in places that are not crowded. If you come to a crowded trailhead parking lot, try to find someplace that is less crowded that enables you to social distance.
• Weekly community COVID-19 updates: The select board meetings are temporarily being held via Zoom virtual link at 1 p.m. every Friday. This weekly virtual format will stay in place for as long as the community finds it valuable. Check the town website, shared links on the Stowe Reporter and Facebook, and other social media to get the link to participate. The first part of the meeting is dedicated to the COVID-19 response and taking questions from the public and the second part of the meeting will be to conduct any necessary business of the select board. We encourage you to visit the virtual meetings.
• Municipal services: It is most important that you all know and feel confident that Stowe’s emergency services remain fully operational. Advise emergency medical services providers and other emergency responders if you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms or know that you are COVID-19 positive.
Also, note that our emergency responders will practice social distancing whenever feasible. All of this helps to keep our frontline responders healthy, so that they are available to serve you in an emergency.
It may give you comfort to know that our emergency responders have enough personnel protective equipment for the immediate future. That being said, we are being proactive in the event of higher need and our emergency service agencies are accepting donations of facemasks and other personal protective equipment. You can learn more by contacting Chief Kyle Walker at kwalker@stowevt.gov.
We also need to keep our highway and utility employees healthy to preserve their ability to respond in an emergency and maintain essential services. The Stowe Highway Department will be available to respond for snow removal, emergencies, and only to maintain the roads for essential travel. The Stowe police will be on patrol and able to advise if a road becomes impassable and needs immediate attention. And as always, if there is something urgent that needs to be brought to our attention, you can email aearle@stowevt.gov or call 253-7350 and the road crew will be dispatched as appropriate.
The Akeley Memorial Building (aka Town Hall) is closed except for essential time-dependent purposes. Like many of you, our department heads are getting used to working from home and are available to respond by email to your questions and public information requests. Contact information can be found at townofstowevt.gov. The Stowe Land Records can be accessed on the town website by clicking “Town Clerk” and then “Land Records.”
Access to the building will be permitted only for time-dependent essential purposes and requests will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. For contact information, visit townofstowevt.org.
• Need a Hand / Lend a Hand: A group of citizens has stepped up to organize volunteers to help deliver food and other essential supplies to those who need it. If you need assistance or would like to volunteer, email leslie.anderson@stowelawyers.com or call 802-253-8547, ext. 16.
As a reminder, even when giving and receiving assistance, it is imperative that safe protocols of contact are respected; stay 6 feet away, deliveries should be left outside the door and no volunteer or delivery person should request or be allowed to enter your home.
• Thank you: It is at times like these that we most appreciate our medical professionals, grocery service providers, emergency providers and all the other essential services that allow our lives to continue during emergencies.
• Be kind to one another: And last, but not least, be kind to one another and support each other as a community. The measures that we take today will help us to emerge from this quicker, healthier and more connected.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager.