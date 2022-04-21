Jeremy Hansen, an associate professor of computer science at Norwich University, the founder and former chair of CVFiber, and the former vice chair of the Berlin Selectboard has announced his candidacy for the state Senate district serving Washington County, and the towns of Braintree, Orange and Stowe.
He’s running in the Democratic primary.
“My three central campaign themes are housing, universal health care and climate change,” Hansen said in a press release. “I’ve gotten a good sense of the needs of Vermonters through my work with the 21 member communities of CVFiber over the past five years, both on main streets and mudseason roads.”
Facing his fourth move because his landlord was selling, Hansen found himself in a position faced by many Vermonters.
“There were literally no options we could afford that would allow us to stay in the school district where my kids grew up. Whenever something would briefly come onto the market, we couldn’t compete with the inflated asking prices and cash offers. Vermonters shouldn’t have to panic and go broke trying to stay in their communities.”
He pointed out the state program to pay people from out of state to move here as being particularly out-of-touch. “If we’re going to realistically house the people who are already here, we have to be smarter about allocating state funds,” he said.
Hansen went on, pointing out that very little has been done to make health care more affordable in the state, with the cheapest family plans on the exchange being more than $1,600 per month with a $7,250 deductible.
“Too many people, including family and friends of mine, are unable to pay for health care or have to declare bankruptcy due to their medical bills. We don’t have to live this way. The rest of the developed world provides universal health care to its residents, and it’s long overdue for Vermont to make some concrete moves towards affordable and universal health care. The headline shouldn’t be about hospitals not making enough money,” he said.
On the topic of climate change, he believes some of the recently passed legislation to reduce carbon emissions will help, but that we need to take a stronger position to do our part while ensuring that working Vermonters aren’t left behind.
“The temperature increases and weather instability that we are now seeing will continue to have devastating results that fall disproportionately on working Vermonters,” he said. “Though I applaud any forward movement, we can still do better. We need to ensure that working Vermonters, especially people of color, do not also pay a disproportionately high price for the state’s strategies to limit emissions.”
Though it is legal to do so in Vermont campaigns, Hansen has pledged not to accept any campaign contributions from corporations or from corporate political action committees.
He encourages all other candidates to make the same pledge.
