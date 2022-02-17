My ancestral farm, and a family graveyard or two, lie up on Luce Hill in Stowe. Assuming the old farmhouse still stands you can take a right at the Trapp sign, head up the dirt drive and take yourself back better than 200 years in time. True the house was — renovated might be too strong a word — let’s say “updated” in the 1950s, but it is essentially unchanged from the day it was built. Even the original roof is there, hidden under metal. The 1950s improvements included a new set of windows to frame the view, a modern electric range and an indoor toilet.
The adoption of an indoor toilet (and shower) might, to the naïve, suggest a septic system was also installed at that time. But if you’ve spent almost two centuries using an outdoor pit to dispose of your waste, logic, at least the logic deployed at the time, suggested that didn’t need to be substantially altered just because the waste was flowing down a lead pipe instead of directly out a human one. So, the lead pipe led to a barrel buried in the ground.
To be fair to this system, it worked right up until about the year 2000 when, because this is how these things always go, it failed in spectacular fashion. Think Old Faithful with every flush, every bit as high, only not so blue.
The ancestral farm was purchased from none other than Ira Allen. I have some opinions regarding the reality of real estate versus the seller’s presentation of it, and we can track that back to the original deed which claims the property had “gum trees” on it. Gum trees, or what we’d call spruce, were popularly supposed, at the time, to indicate deep and loamy soil.
Luce Hill? Two rocks to every speck of dirt, and I think I’m undercounting the rocks.
But leaving aside his questionable real estate transactions, Allen gave Vermont more than just my family’s start. He gave us our state seal, and some claim our state motto: “Freedom and Unity.” Adopted in 1788 for use on the Great Seal of the Vermont Republic after we broke with everyone or, to borrow from another Vermonter, we declared victory and left to become an independent country, then approved again in 1791 when we joined up as the 14th star, “Freedom and Unity” stands in sharp contrast to the mottos around us.
New Hampshire stands firmly by “Live Free or Die” and is so insistent on that position that it is one of only three states that don’t require motorcycle helmets. New Hampshire takes its freedom personally, in an “I would rather die than yield to the common good” sort of way.
Massachusetts, home of Harvard since 1636, spins their motto with a dash of Latin sophistication: “Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem,” which translates to “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
In Massachusetts the other person dies before you’re giving away an inch in of personal liberty. In Massachusetts they wear helmets which, presumably, protects them not only from impacts with pavement, but also flailing swords when one person’s right to rev their motorcycle’s loud pipes collides with another person’s desire for a peaceful Sunday morning.
About 40 years ago Ronald Reagan grabbed the mythology of the tough individualist and turned it into political gold. Since then, there’s a good many citizens embracing the tough, me first rhetoric, embodied in these mottos. Selfish, callous behavior is no longer an unattractive character flaw but the greatest of virtues. Cruelty is something to aspire to, as an indicator of a tough character.
Or as conservative writer and editor Bethany Mandel declared: You can call me a “grandma killer” before stating that she was not going to sacrifice “my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not.”
Nope, Mandel was not only going to demand access to her pleasures, but demand those venues be staffed and operated in ways that made her comfortable. Even if that left grandma out in the cold.
Concurrently with responsibility for the community’s safety being passed down, from the state level to the local, and from local government to you (and Bethany), results of preliminary studies of the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on young adults are coming in. Evidence of carotid stiffness, measured by Young’s modulus and the aortic augmentation index were found to be greater in people in their early 20s who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, compared with healthy young adults who have not. In other words, there is a mounting dataset of evidence that even in young people there is damage to the vascular system, which might have implications for long-, or short-term, cardiovascular health.
Even those comfortable with killing grandma might think twice about killing off her grandchildren.
Or perhaps not.
A subset of the Republican party has weaponized tough talk, they spit it out with the swagger of the gunfighter facing off in a dusty western. You can practically hear the swagger in Mandel’s remark. Compassion? In this world view there’s no room for the communal or collective good. Compassion is weakness. But there’s plenty of room to openly celebrate brutish thuggery and nasty rhetoric.
This is something of an achievement, turning the virtue of compassion into a loathsome vice. If the lone gunslinger is the conservative hero, they’ve rather missed the hero’s motivation. Because the gunfighter who isn’t swaggering, isn’t spitting tobacco and isn’t insulting the local ladies, that hero in the white hat Mandel likes to think she’s fashioned herself after?
The gunfighter squinting in the late noon sun, is there to uphold the law and justice. He is not self-centered and self-absorbed. He’s the compassionate one, working for the good of the community. He’s not happy to be there, he’d rather be anywhere else, but this is what he’s been called to do, so here he is.
Vermont is in the unique position, among its neighbors, of recognizing and constantly searching for a balance between the needs of the entire community and respect for the individual. As Dorothy Canfield Fisher observed, “The Vermont idea grapples energetically with the basic problem of human conduct — how to reconcile the needs of the group, of which every man or woman is a member, with the craving for individual freedom to be what he really is.”
Read through this lens, where liberty is best achieved through a balance of the community and its members, Calvin Coolidge’s famous Brave Little State speech takes on a whole new meaning: “If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the Union, and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Liberty is a shared experience. Freedom means nothing if only a few can claim it. Regardless of our individual aspirations, we’re in this together.
While other states pass laws to prevent a fragile majority from feeling uncomfortable with this country’s history of slavery, Vermont has enshrined in its motto, and has recognized from its inception, that occasional discomfort is part and parcel of maintaining the health and welfare of a community.
Vermont author and historian Frank Bryan once observed that our general resistance to the pace of modern life is the very thing that kept Vermont a special place. Poorer than its neighbors, but with a better-preserved environment, agricultural sector and sense of place.
So, while everyone else goes forward headlong, throwing caution to the winds, just think of us as the Lone Rangers. Wearing a mask whenever it’s necessary, on the side of truth, justice, grandma and the kid behind the counter.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home.
