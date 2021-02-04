Stowe native Bart Newhouse is running for the open 2-year term on the Stowe Selectboard; he submitted the following:
“I am excited to announce my intention to serve this great community of Stowe on the Stowe Selectboard,” said Newhouse. “It is critical that we have people on the board who both know this community, and have the experience necessary to help this community emerge successfully from this pandemic and continue to prosper. I believe I am that person.”
“I came back to Stowe many years ago to raise my family, build a business and be part of a caring, compassionate community,” he said. “It is now time I give back. It is time for the next generation of Stowe leaders to step up and move us forward as a community, and I look forward to doing just that.”
“I have known Bart most of his life, and couldn’t be happier to support him for the board,” said Tiffany Donza, a member of the Lamoille South Unified Union school district board, who previously served on the now-defunct Stowe school board. “He is smart, dedicated and one of the hardest working people I know. His commitment to the betterment of the Stowe community will be unmatched. From a selectboard seat, I believe Bart will work tirelessly to ensure the families and businesses of Stowe are supported in every way and given all the opportunities possible to succeed and prosper.”
Longtime Stowe business leader, Pall Spera, added, “Bart is absolutely the right person at the right time for the Stowe Selectboard. We are navigating through some very difficult times, and Bart’s perspective as someone currently raising his family here and running a business here will be critical as we move forward as a community.”
Bart is a write-in candidate for the board, so while his name will not be on the ballot, he is asking the voters of Stowe to write him in for the two-year term.
For more information: 802-371-9675, bartnew77@gmail.com, or follow him on Facebook at bit.ly/3ash3VS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.