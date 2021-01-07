2021 offers a unique opportunity in New Year’s resolutions. In the past, where you had to make elaborate promises around fitness or not complaining or gratitude, this year “I’m going to brush my teeth every day” counts as an ambitious resolution.
There are some more impactful New Year’s resolution opportunities out there, however, including classes people can register for in order to develop long-term healthy habits.
My Healthy Vermont provides research-based education to help Vermonters live healthier lives. Virtual courses include diabetes management and diabetes prevention, quitting smoking, managing chronic diseases, managing chronic pain, and emotional wellness.
While the classes are mostly group lessons, there is also a one-on-one smoking cessation opportunity, which comes with aids that help people quit smoking. (myhealthyvt.org)
The United Way of Lamoille County maintains a comprehensive list of all the resources around the area: food, mental health, housing, employment, substance misuse and recovery, domestic violence, and more. If you have any questions about what is available locally and on a state level, head to the the United Way website first. (uwlamoille.org)
Eat Smart, Move More is an interactive, self-led course that helps eligible families be healthier and more food secure. This course is designed in six short classes that make a big impact in how families approach food and exercise choices. (uvm.edu/extension/distance-nutrition-education)
Youth group leaders who think such a class might be good for their group should email katie.black@uvm.edu.
Healthy Lamoille Valley offers monthly coalition meetings on some of the difficult lifestyle choices our youth are faced with. These meetings are open to all youth and community members interested in preventing and reducing youth substance misuse. While you’re on the Healthy Lamoille Valley page, check out the live your why tab, which offers afterschool activities for school-aged children that promote protective factors that reduce youth substance misuse and improve mental health. (healthylamoillevalley.org)
The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille offers an affinity group for Black, Indigenous and other people of color, a schools group to discuss equity within the schools, and many other opportunities to work on racial justice initiatives. (realamoillevt@gmail.com)
If you’re looking for a super-easy resolution, sign up for VTalert and choose “health alerts” to get time-sensitive COVID-19 updates. If you already get alerts, you can change your preferences to include health alerts. (vem.vermont.gov/vtalert)
Even if your New Year’s resolution still centers on dental hygiene (a most admirable and time-honored resolution), maybe consider adding another one. After all, most of us picked up a bad habit or two over the past year.
And if the bad habit you picked up was minding other people’s business, I hope you’ll send this column along to someone who could benefit from one of the opportunities above.
•••
The big news at the end of the year was the rollout of the COVID vaccine, and the state planned a long time for this. Vermont is building on a strong existing primary care and medical home infrastructure to deliver the vaccine, calling on its experience with vaccine distribution in past public health crises to guide its efforts. Valuable partnerships across the state with health care and community partners will also be important to make sure all Vermonters have access to the vaccine.
Many of us wish we could be vaccinated tomorrow, and so it will require patience to wait until those in the highest priority groups are vaccinated. Hopefully, we will not have to wait too long. To see pictures and videos of our local vaccination effort, visit our Facebook and Instagram pages. (@LAH2SRCC)
You can follow Vermont’s vaccination efforts at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-dashboard.
One of the neat things about an mRNA vaccine is the fact that it is only a fragment of a protein on the outside of the virus. This fragment allows the body to recognize and learn to fight off the virus, while remaining quite safe for the body. A safe and effective vaccine is a true gift to humanity.
•••
NCAL Meals will provide and distribute quality pet food to those in need at no cost on a regularly scheduled basis. Their goal is to keep families and pets together through these difficult times. We all know that our pets are about the only thing that kept us sort of normal last year, and these tough financial times should not endanger that relationship. (ncal.com/services/ncal-meals)
If you want more information about food systems or how to get help with food for humans, contact Eloise at Capstone. (ereid@capstonevt.org)
•••
A recent movement has been to set an intention for the coming year. A final reminder that we all should set the following intentions, at least for the next several months:
• Wear a mask around anyone not living in your household.
• Maintain 6 feet of distance.
• Avoid all travel and quarantine if you do travel (essential travel excluded).
• If you are sick, stay home.
• Get tested, even for mild symptoms.
With some diligence and a little luck, 2021 is going to be our year.
Emily Rosenbaum is public information officer for the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center (LAH2S-RCC), a collection of people from about 30 area health and human services agencies working together to meet the health, food, mental health/substance misuse, shelter and employment needs of the Lamoille health region.
