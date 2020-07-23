FROM APRIL 2: It’s so nice to get away from the real world this week and write about sports. Tomorrow, the Red Sox and Orioles celebrate Opening Day at Fenway Park; there will be 37,775 empty seats. No one will express outrage that Mookie Betts is in Los Angeles. At Dodger Stadium tonight, Mookie might be out in right field, thinking about the probable $200 million devaluation in his long-sought-after free agent contract looming in this unforgettably bizarre year.
It’s also unprecedented to write a similar column lead twice in the same baseball season, but here we are in July after 102 postponed games.
I saw my first live game at Fenway Park in September 1969. I may have seen my last game at Fenway Park this past September, the 50th consecutive year of multiple yearly visits.
The streak of 50 years at Fenway is really no big deal. In Boston, bragging rights start at 75 years for such landmarks.
The end of the streak can’t be blamed on COVID-19. I had decided last October that 2020 would be the end of our full/partial season ticket commitments that had started in 1987. That first year, grandstand season tickets were discounted to $7 each. This year they averaged $76, with Opening Day and Yankee games at $104.
Our group (20 games each) for 25-plus years held four seats, thus Mom and two daughters had their share of exciting visits and memories, with thorough Boston brainwashing right up to this year.
When I told the two grown-up girls, now living in the Metro Boston web, that this was it, one responded: “Dad, we were so lucky to see all those games over the years, and now, friends of my age say that one game a year with the family at Fenway is a major investment they can barely afford.”
I have no complaints about paying actual money for so many years. First, the Cambridge job included a free season ticket to Fenway for all the area’s college sports publicists. Opening day for a group of six of us was always a special gathering.
Other than that, filling gaps in the freeloading years at Fenway was simply lifetime luck.
In 1968, the UVM sports publicist and his bride of four months hosted Dick Bresciani, the UMass sports publicist, for dinner on a football weekend, our first “business-related” social event. Thus it didn’t hurt that the UMass sports publicist moved on to become the longest and most respected Red Sox sports publicist/historian for over 40 years. Comp tickets always for the asking, delivered by his gate-guarding secretary/administrative assistant, who was a native of Bellows Falls.
We had an extended family in Massachusetts that included my widowed mother, living in a wheelchair with MS, but an avid Red Sox fan. For a number of years, I took her to a Fenway game, handicapped seating with an escort seat as well, thanks to my insider friends.
Before a reader thinks, “Oh, what a wonderful and thoughtful son,” a confession. Back then, handicapped seating was Fenway front row, directly behind home plate.
On separate games over the years, I have taken my wife, both daughters and my son-in-law to visit the press box. My soulmate was the last guest — I had to show her our late UMass lifetime friend’s legacy, the renamed “Breshbox.” Today it’s a far cry from 1969, and each visit came with a dwindling number of acquaintances with whom to exchange memories. And last year the young granddaughters soaked in the annual Patriots’ Day at Fenway along with a post-game glance of the Marathoners gliding through Kenmore Square.
The 50-year streak is over. I likely will show up again sometime in the future. But it will never be the same.
Dueling Oddservations
Guess I better get out of the house more often. Scrambling to catch up on my zero awareness of the Bitter lacrosse debacle, I ran through the signed anti-event petition comments posted in VTDigger and also the local Front Porch Forum emails. Seeking familiar Stowe last names I’ve run across in the last 30 years, it’s a stretch to say I recognized even 5 percent of these hair-on-fire commentators. It looked like an organized mass attack mailing from our New Hampshire neighbors, designed to entice a major sports event to move into their state next year.
Hey, anything IS credible in 2020, but let’s sober up. Trying to soak in all this from secondhand exposure, my judge & jury verdict finds everyone involved guilty. Pardons will be granted after each side takes a walk on the bike path in the other’s shoes.
For so many reasons, we’re all in a bad mood and are lashing out everywhere. No tourist center in Vermont is getting crushed worse than Stowe. We see empty hotels for six months, restaurants hanging by their nails thanks only to local pickups. We see our usual visitors sitting at home throughout the Northeast and Canada.
Meanwhile, the rest of us impatiently await a new vaccine, a new president, while fearing nothing will ever be the same.
Both town and state overseers may have gone the extra mile trying to create at least a little visitor lifeline via major events for desperate local businesses. It was quite clear by mid-April that no major event would occur in New England in 2020. Stowe finally pulled the plug on May 26. As creator of a major sports event with a 21st-century future, as well as owning and refurbishing a legendary Stowe resort, Mr. Bitter had just as much, or more, reason to be a bitter businessman amongst a list of many.
Right now, however, it’s time for everyone to a very deep breath and settle into a cooling-off period. Then we all take a knee, and envision a 2021 that will make us forget these multiple world, national and local implosions ever happened.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
