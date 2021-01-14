On Jan. 8, 2021, I was stunned to see a news photo of some 51 Vermonters riding a charter bus to and from Washington, D.C., in connection with the pro-Trump rally supporting the president’s attempt to void the results of a free and fair election. Needless to say, none of them wore masks nor did they socially distance. Did they come back to Vermont to infect the rest of us, who so carefully quarantined for months?
At the same time, I was further shocked to hear from two young people that they didn’t understand the outrageousness of Trump’s actions on the Jan. 6, when he instigated his followers’ attack on the nation’s capital. How was this more egregious than the protests that developed last summer? My reply to these young citizens was as follows:
You are attempting to equate the Trump thugs’ attack on the Capitol with the protests of Black Lives Matters last year. This is just insupportable. The insurrection, organized by Trump, was for the express purpose of interfering with the completion of a free, fair and democratic election, for the purpose of overturning the results of that election for the sole benefit of Trump, personally, and his crime family.
That the election was overwhelmingly fair and honest — as found by more than 86 courts, both state and federal — is simply beyond rational argument. In many ways, it was a paragon of honest, democratic and competently conducted elections. Trump simply lost, and by no small margin.
The Black Lives Matter protests, on the other hand, were commenced as peaceful, constitutionally mandated (under the 1st Amendment) protests of police brutality and structural racism. The protesters did not seek chaos or to overthrow the government, but were seeking legal redress of wrongs to which they were entitled to peacefully demand.
Of course, these peaceful protests should not have turned violent, but it is clear that this violence, and looting, was in response to extremely harsh actions by the police and National Guard to prevent the peaceful marchers from proceeding.
Trump’s thugs on Jan. 6, and Trump himself, however, were engaged not in any lawful protest, but in sedition: inciting people to rebel against the authority of the state and to disestablish the democratically established state itself. There is no equivalence, moral or otherwise.
From before his election in November 2016, Trump has been engaged in a campaign to debase American political discourse and undermine the rule of law, an independent judiciary, free and fair elections, civil rights and reliable markets; dispensing with facts or truth as a necessary element for any argument; denigrating science; and making repeated ad hominem attacks on the integrity of opponents.
The examples of Trump’s blatant lies and gross distortions have been catalogued in the tens of thousands, many of which are, and have been, extremely detrimental to this country and its citizens. While he did not literally cause the COVID-19 plague, his denials and dismissals of the science, and his blame-seeking and incompetence, have resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths, and contributed hugely to the nation’s extraordinary economic distress. More damaging yet, however, has been Trump’s legitimization of dishonesty and deceit, bullying and disrespect of authority and disrespect of the rights and humanity of others.
The great success the United States has enjoyed since its founding is entirely the result of the fact that we fought and struggled to adopt and promote the rule of law; assured that contracts are enforceable; that all businesses, individuals and politicians are bound to tell the truth and will suffer severe consequences if they lie or mislead; that judges are not subject to the arbitrary demands of the executive branch of government; that democracy is respected; and that citizens have the right to demand honest elections in connection with the selection of their leaders and representatives.
To attain the success we have enjoyed, we have depended on the Constitution, and the political structure and rights it has provided. That is why all federal officers, military and civilian, take an oath of loyalty, not to their leaders or parties, but to the Constitution and the legal rights and obligations it provides.
Economic success depends completely on the rule of law, fair and thoughtful government regulation, and honest dealing in the market. Trump stands for the very worst in commercial and political behavior, behavior that will ultimately result in economic collapse.
Allen C. B. Horsley lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.