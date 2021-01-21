When our neighbor, Gaylord Gale, died several years ago, his son gave us a wonderful gift to remember his dad by. It is a massive International Harvester snowblower, easily 30 years old. The monster machine runs on bulldozer treads and has a bright headlight. It has a plug-in electric start, five forward speeds and three to back the beast up. It weighs about the same as the now all-but-retired Boeing 747, Queen of the Skies, and was probably put into service along with that lovely passenger jet sometime in the mid-1970s.
The blower will throw dry snow from one town to the other. The auger is overbuilt to the point that I am sure with some reconfiguring I could use it to tunnel to Underhill. It would certainly handle the concrete-like snowfall the good Lord threw at us the other day. Heavy, wet snow is no match for this red-meat eating beast.
Nothing lasts forever though. The machine is all but dead. But I am lucky, because as any self-respecting soul nestled in these green mountains does, I have a good friend who is a small-engine mechanic. This past fall, he replaced the hand-pull and cleaned so much gunk out of the carburetor I worried he’d need a special permit. He got the electric starter to work, and I was back in business. We started it up and drove it around the lawn. I parked it in ready position at the front of the barn.
The reality, though, is I don’t really need a snowblower. Our house sits on flat river bottom land. The driveway is short, straight and plowed professionally — and that’s a whole ’nother story. The path from the driveway to the house, too, is flat and short with just a small curve. The only hard bit to shovel when it does snow is the distance from the driveway to the heating oil intake valve, which is just a kindness to shovel, really.
Although I did not need it, when Don Gale gave me his father’s machine I was so pleased. Don could not have made me happier if he’d given me a Zamboni. Having something of Gaylord’s to muck around with itself was a gift, as Gaylord was a tinkerer and gardener and took great pride in his yard. It used to be the prettiest lawn and vegetable garden in Stowe. He snowblowed his entire drive with that machine, and for me to be able to use the machine keeps my old friend just a little closer.
Having a good snowblower lets you go a little crazy, too. When the machine worked, I’d clear an area for the dog to hang out and do his business. I’d cut a path to our neighbors to the north, so we could easily walk back and forth. I’d clear the area in from the mailbox, so our rural delivery team could reach the mailbox without a long pole.
And, clearing the snow with the machine meant full combat gear. Parka, snowpants, thick mittens and hat, goggles, hood. The thing chewed the snow so fast and with so much energy — and with an auger chute brittle and broken — that snow flew everywhere during a mission. I’d come inside looking like a man that’d run the Iditarod tied to a mad dog team, but the paths would be clear as a runway at the Burlington International Airport.
So, my buddy fixed the machine and it was back in the barn before one flake fell this winter. And then it did not snow. At all.
I broomed the path a few times, dusting the light fluff off the ground. I did break out a shovel once or twice. I even shoveled a path for the oilman, but when he came he just ran the long hose across the lawn at an angle where the snow was meager. There was just never the need to fire up the old International Harvester.
Finally, it came, a heavy, wet snow. Flakes as big as dinner plates, falling straight down from a gray sky. Trees bent under the weight. Traffic slowed and a car or two tossed into a field. It was time to fire up the beast.
I plugged the monster in. I primed the carburetor with fresh, clean fuel. I opened the choke and throttle. I pushed the starter button and the starter ground around and around and the barn filled with sound and fury but no spark fired, no auger turned. I tried the hand-pull but that effort did nothing but cause a sweat.
She was dead again.
Well, as I said at the beginning, I don’t really need a snowblower. It is a luxury; it just gives me something to do, really. My buddy said he’d give it another look, but these are busy times.
So far this year there’s not been much cause for a plow or a shovel or a snowblower. That will change, though. I’ll muddle through with a shovel. I’ll keep the beast of a blower, as it reminds me of Gaylord, and if we get it fixed it gives me something to look forward to on cold dark winter days.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
