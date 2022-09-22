Take the paragraph that begins, “Now fast forward 24 years.” It goes on, “People in all 50 states can freely establish their eligibility, go to the polls and vote their preferences, protected by state and federal law.”
The corruption of that fruit rests on two words: “freely” and “protected.” McClaughry blithely ignores a multitude of laws in dozens of states that deliberately inhibit people — mostly Black and poor — from freely registering to vote and casting their ballots. Just think of the laws eliminating days of voting, cutting back on open hours, doing away with ballot drop boxes. Naturally, people with good resources, like McClaughry and his pals, feel no impact of these restrictions on freedom to vote.
“Protected by law?” Examples of the opposite are legion, but I’ll just cite a particularly egregious one that makes it illegal to give water to people standing in line to vote, the southern sun beating down on them all the while. C’mon, now.
Done with bad fruit for the moment, McClaughry moves on to cherry-picking, starting with ballot fraud, asserting that some ballots are miscounted or tampered with. He doesn’t say, but we all know it wasn’t the Democrats out there desperately looking for such ballots and, failing to find almost none, began propagating a Big Lie. I don’t think he believes the Big Lie, but I’ll bet he wishes it were true.
His discussion turns, inevitably, to rule of law. McClaughry concedes that the Jan. 6 insurrection (my word, not his) “cast down” the rule of law. Was “violated” too strong a word for him?
Then, as usual, he goes after regulatory agencies taking actions he doesn’t like, calling them violations of some unspecified law. He cherry-picks a couple of examples, making it clear he means regulatory agencies controlled by Democrats. In New York, police were enforcing a 100-year-old law requiring licensing of guns carried in public. In West Virginia, the EPA was enforcing provisions of the Clean Air Act.
McClaughry argues that the agencies involved went too far interpreting the intent of the legislators who enacted the relevant laws. The Supreme Court agreed, ruling against New York in the gun case and the EPA in the clean air case. The decisions were 6-3 and 5-4 respectively, implicating the conservative bias of the Supremes.
But I must ask: What rule of law did the agencies break? Our laws as enacted often require elaboration to guide their enforcement. One role of the agencies is to provide the needed details.
Here’s the rub: The agencies — “government employees,” in McClaughry’s dismissive words — are necessarily influenced by the policies of the president and their party. And, if your party is not in power in these highly partisan days, you’re likely to think harshly of some regulations imposed by those danged bureaucrats of the other party. I surely wasn’t enamored of the evisceration of the U.S. Postal Service or the shrinking of our national parks and forests during the former administration. Dumb, yes; breaking the rule of law, evidently not.
Then his cherry-picking morphs into cherry-trashing. McClaughry concludes his essay with a list of potential threats to our democracy:
Communists, organized crime, street riots … and even semi-fascist MAGA Republicans.
Surprise! He picks none of them, especially not semi-fascist MAGA Republicans. He leaves that fruit to rot on the ground, instead picking breakdown in the rule of law as the threat to democracy. But he conveniently ignores the fact that such breakdown is the sum of many blows.
The most appalling one in recent memory was, in fact, the Jan. 6 attempt to interrupt the righteous business of our government. It was a street riot to end all street riots and it was rife with MAGA hats and flags extolling the originator of MAGA. It was a perfect conflation of the two rottenest cherries left unpicked by Mr. McClaughry.
