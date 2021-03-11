One year ago today marked the delivery of a Hiroshima-like bomb on the cocky, entitled, unprepared citizens of the United States of America.
And life will never be the same.
Still, there is hope. My soulmate and I are declaring March 11 as the beginning of the end: today we’ll drive over to Central Vermont Hospital’s space in a once booming storefront in the Berlin Mall. We’ll receive our second vaccine shots and plagiarize that wonderful statement, “Free at Last.”
Beyond that, I’m dumping ODDservations, a tag-line for brief comments for over 20 years. Hell, ODD is the new normal. For this week at least, we’ll give “Old Man Mumbling” a shot.
•••
I’m always looking for the local angle. Bringing Vermont into the forefront of America’s greatest domestic crisis since 1865 is a hidden story. News of a virus raising havoc throughout Europe was just a rumor to Americans until the bomb shell was delivered through the prism of sports. A year and a day ago, UVM’s Catamounts eased past its recent rival, UMBC (code for Maryland Baltimore County) before a crowd packed like sardines into Patrick Gym.
UVM looked forward to hosting the championship game on the weekend and rejoining March Madness the following week. As it turned out, the host Catamounts had just played one of the last college basketball games of 2020. On the same day, the Ivy League dynamited an avalanche when it announced its tournament would be cancelled. Being the Ivy League, lawsuits, petitions and league-wide outrage went viral nationally.
Yet, for the next 48 hours, on March 11 and 12, we sat stunned as we watched virtually every college and professional sports program bow before the raging pandemic, declared as such that day by the World Health Organization. March Madness faded to a loss for colleges of over $1 billion.
And three loyal Catamount fans, in Patrick Gym that night, lost their lives to COVID.
•••
Maybe the next thing to change is this column title, Vantage Point. It kind of implies that this journalist is above the fray, knowing things that others don’t. That impression vanished the moment a sociopath registered more than 20 percent of the presidential vote in 2016 and again last November. In comic land, Doonesbury’s Rick Redfern was downsized by the Washington Post to blog at home. Oh wait, I’m already doing that.
•••
Still, one sits here and really wonders how a Republican Party will survive this four-year meltdown. Even in Vermont. On the national scene, Vermont’s GOP appears to be a bunch of flaming liberals when compared to those troubled souls who would bring Jefferson Davis back to Washington in a heartbeat.
Yet, look back 20 years. Vermont endorsed same-sex couples. Rallies throughout the state by the opposition looked like the forerunner of MAGA. Take Back Vermont led the GOP to recapturing the state Legislature, although Ruth Dwyer over Gov. Howard Dean was at the time a bridge too far.
Right now, the Vermont GOP is hanging by a thread, facing a Green Mountain Democratic tsunami every day. But Vermonters are well versed in splitting the executive and legislative power every two years. Phil Scott — Governor Race Car — has been a perfect stabilizer for the state in these troubled times
He’s keeping his party centered by channeling Bob Stafford, Dean Davis, Dick Snelling, Jim Jeffords and Jim Douglas.
Who’s on deck to put a finger in the demographic dike when Scott drives away?
•••
You can’t blame the Republicans for the huge hole in the ground in Burlington. Maybe you’re seeing a preview of the future generic statewide political lineup. In last week’s critical mayor’s race, there were seven candidates on the ballot, including incumbent Democrat Miro Weinberger, Progressive Max Tracy, and five independents, none of whom were wearing MAGA hats.
Weinberger’s triumph was the closest mayoral election since Bernie Sanders beat a Republican by 10 votes 40 years ago. To be fair, the mayor got a huge boost, a settlement from the failed outside developers and approval of a new plan from three local construction leaders. That’s a big win for Burlington, and the state.
•••
I’m checking my aging yellowed calendars. Arrived in Stowe 1990, kept mouth shut, built house, made new friends and enjoyed kids’ 6-year trek through wonderful school system. The 7-year exit from media and PR ended in 1997 with monstrosity known as Act 60 on the scene. I haven’t stopped writing stuff ever since. Act 60 was money; state made it far worse when Act 46 created shotgun marriage and they took our schools as well.
Now, while reading the paper last week, I learn that not only are we dominated by a Morrisville/Elmore majority on a school committee, we vote for a budget where the towns are merged together for the vote count, making it impossible to determine how individual towns voted. Thus a school system, consistently seen for decades as number 1, 2 or 3 statewide, is reduced to an indescribable shell of its hard-earned success.
This law was never intended for school systems with this level of size, growth potential and individual achievement. Not a dime has been saved. When we talk unity within the town, this needs to be our first priority until divorce is achieved.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears when we’re lucky enough to get one!
