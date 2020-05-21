I have loved skiing ever since I started at age 14. In February, I went to Vermont to go adaptive skiing with my brother Paul and nephew Jack, as I have the past couple of years.
I have facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), which is a degenerative muscle wasting disease. I am lucky; for most of my life, I have been very active — playing tennis, skiing, biking, golfing and able to hide my disease from the world and myself, but that’s another story.
Things change, but I am still lucky. I can walk, which allows me to stand up while skiing. I use outriggers — ski poles with little skis on the end — to help me balance.
My first ski day this year was Feb. 22. It was a beautifully sunny, 23-degree day in Stowe. Paul and I met the adaptive ski instructor, Jeff, at 10 a.m. for my two-hour lesson, near the lift I would be using. It’s a triple chairlift, so Paul and Jeff helped me on and off the ski lift, as always.
I am an experienced skier, but an instructor is required for adaptive skiing and I need help with the lifts. We got to jump the line after each run because Jeff was instructing me. So, we were able to get in more than a dozen runs in just over an hour.
At about 11:20 a.m., as we were getting on the lift, I let them know that this would be my last run, as my legs were starting to burn and I was getting tired. About halfway up, I asked them to loosen the chest harness that they use to help me get on and off the lift. It had slid up and felt too tight around my chest. They loosened it and I felt somewhat better.
We got off the lift and Jeff began filming my last run. I was flying down the slope (for me) and I felt great. Best run of the day! I was quite excited, but it was short-lived.
When I got to the bottom, I was tired and my legs were really burning. Jeff and Paul had started to help me remove my equipment when I told my brother that my chest was hurting. They quickly got the rest of my equipment off. The pain was getting more severe and all of a sudden I was feeling cold, very cold. I had not been cold the whole time I was skiing — actually, just the opposite.
They each got on either side of me to help me into the ski lodge. After about three steps they were essentially dragging me and got me to a seat. As I looked up there was a clock on the wall that read 11:34 a.m. They asked if I needed ski patrol and I immediately answered, “Yes.”
Within about 10 minutes, ski patrol arrived en masse, along with security and local police officers. They took my blood pressure. It was 169/110, and they immediately called for an ambulance.
Ski patrol then gave me four aspirins and tried to get two IVs into my arms. Since I have FSHD, there are few muscles to hold my veins in place and they roll terribly, and needle sticks are very painful. They were able to get only one IV in.
Stowe Emergency Medical Services, EMTs and a medic arrived in about another 10 minutes. They immediately put me on a gurney, rolled me into the ambulance and gave me an oral nitroglycerin tablet. They got a second IV in and hooked up the EKG.
The medic then said, “I hate to tell you this so bluntly, but you are having a significant heart attack.” Scott Brinkman, the EMT, happened to be a friend of my brother, and he alerted my brother that we were going directly to the University of Vermont Medical Center’s emergency room.
The driver, two EMTs and the medic all worked incredibly well together. They were doing their jobs in a moving, bouncing vehicle and talking to me the whole time, I believe as a ploy to keep me awake and alert. We were joking. Even though I was quite scared and in pain, it was amazing to witness.
They also told me that a surgeon would be ready for me and I would be going directly into an operating room. The ride was about 50 minutes and the first 20 minutes or so were quite bumpy. I jokingly asked for the smooth ambulance, but they replied this was Stowe in winter; this was the smooth ambulance. They gave me more nitro a couple of times to ease the pain.
When I arrived at the emergency room, two doctors and two nurses were waiting for me. They pulled me into a room and moved me onto a table. Six more medical personnel joined the fray. They worked as if in a perfectly orchestrated, beautiful ballet; everyone had a job to do.
My clothes disappeared in about 30 seconds without a single cut; they ran a new EKG, placed new IVs and collected personal information — home, religion, medications, allergies, contacts, etc. In less than 10 minutes I was on my way to the operating room with my brother and sister-in-law, Etienne, in tow.
There, another team greeted me. They gently moved me from the gurney to an operating table. They extended wings on the table and placed a pillow under my knees so I would be more comfortable with my FSHD movement challenges. They gave me something to relax me and then proceeded.
Dr. Magdalena Zeglin performed the heart surgery along with a resident. She was amazing, confident, and extremely comforting. I felt I was in good hands, which helped me to relax. The drugs may have also helped.
I was awake watching my heart on the big-screen TV next to the operating table. While I don't remember the whole surgery, I do remember her saying, “We turned left there, and we should have turned right"” and then “OK, now we are going to release the dye.” What felt like 20 minutes I later found out was about an hour. Three stents were installed and three clogs were cleared. I was awake and heading to my room.
Incredibly, three hours after my heart attack, I was awake and talking to my wife on the phone, feeling great and alive.
I must also say the staff at the hospital was excellent.
The next day, the doctor showed me the video of the surgery and the echocardiogram. I saw exactly where the blockages were, what happened to the blood flow as they cleared each of them, and where the heart was damaged. It was amazing.
This entire crew of people all did what they were trained to do, from my brother and Jeff, the staff at Stowe Mountain Resort, to the ski patrol (Seth Couto first to arrive), the police officer who sat next to me and just calmly told me to breathe, to the ambulance crew, emergency room team, the surgery team, and the hospital care team.
Many, many anonymous people seemed to me to be working as one. Each one of them did their part and saved my life. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my healing heart.
I love Vermont!