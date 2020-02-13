“They’re betting on it to fail.”
“I don’t get it.”
Mike rolls his eyes at his girlfriend. From the couch he points smugly at the paused TV image of Ryan Gosling in “The Big Short.”
“The housing market was a bubble. These guys knew it was going to burst, so they were selling shares, then buying them for lower. It’s called selling short.”
“How do you sell something before buying it?”
Mike sighs. “Honey, that’s just high finance. You sell … futures. Which build equity … and derivatives … then you amortize the depreciation … defibrillate the interest rates … and buy the trenches for a song. Um … so you see … they’re betting on it to fail. Trust me honey, I’m an accountant.”
She frowns at Mike. “Are you ‘Mansplaining’ to me?”
Mike chuckles. “Of course not, honey. Mansplaining implies that I’m being condescending to women. I’m condescending to everyone. I’m Mikesplaining.”
And from that humble beginning, “Mikesplaining” became a cultural phenomenon. The Mikesplaining desk calendars. Internet memes. Book tours. The appearance on Oprah. What? Oprah doesn’t have a show anymore? Um, then the appearance on Oprah’s new show that she started just to capitalize on the worldwide appeal of Mikesplaining. She’s always seeking my validation — it’s pathetic!
I now present the original Mikesplaining article that started it all. You’re welcome, Oprah.
•••
• Mikesplaining — A Healthy Diet.
Always make sure your food is fresh. I can’t emphasize that enough. Which is why I will always check the expiration date of Pop-Tarts, and squeeze the bags of potato chips with extra cholesterol to see if they’ve been exposed to air. Gotta make sure that stuff isn’t unhealthy.
• Mikesplaining — Dentists.
Many years ago, I missed a dentist appointment, and as I rescheduled it for a couple of months later, it dawned on me, “Hey, if I continue to ‘accidentally’ miss and reschedule every dentist appointment, I could eliminate five or six or cleanings over the course of my life. The copay savings will be like 60 bucks.” And my sister says I don’t plan for retirement — ha!
• Mikesplaining — Why I have more fillings than teeth.
No idea.
• Mikesplaining — Lip Balm.
Lip balm should not be used by men, ever. I say this after a recent experience when my girlfriend left a tube behind at my apartment, which I commandeered as my work lip balm. Months later I mentioned that I was using it and she said, “You’re using my rose-colored, scented lip gloss?”
The tube just said “balm” on it, not “girly balm.” So apparently my lips have been pink, glossy and fabulous for months at work without my knowing. I guarantee my coworkers have been laughing at me behind my back — and if they’re doing that, it should be about my usual incompetence, not my lips. The only thing I will ever apply to my lips now is a beer can.
• Mikesplaining — Awareness.
I received a work email the other day sent to, like, every bigwig in the company. It contained the phrase: “Mike is aware of this.”
Incensed, I banged out the following reply to the writer: “Excuse me, you’re telling people I’m aware of that thing? I’m aware? How dare you claim to know what I’m aware of? I’m not aware of too many things. And I’m not saying you didn’t tell me that, but I am not currently aware of it. Hey, my high school English teacher probably told me all about grammar and punctuation and not to overuse exclamation points, but I’m certainly not aware of that. And frankly, Email Writer Boy, the only thing I’m aware of when you’re talking to me is how much you could use a Tic Tac.”
And then I deleted that reply, since I’m not aware of whether that would get me fired.
• Mikesplaining — Paperwork.
I entered my office today to find someone had slid paperwork under my door. This in spite of the fact that I have two inboxes clearly visible outside my door. Who puts paperwork on the floor? Don’t they realize that floor has likely been pooped on by mice, visiting dogs, and coworkers after the tragic taco Tuesday in the break room? I have now implemented a strict “no picking up work off the floor” policy. Which has the two-pronged effect of better hygiene, and significantly reducing my workload. Win-win.
• Mikesplaining — Colds.
The key to battling a nasty cold is something I call The Horribleness Paradox. Strangely enough, the most horrible things make a cold better. I gulp down the nastiest medicine. Suck on the harshest lozenges. Plan out holiday events with my girlfriend. Ahhhh, yes. After that, the cold seems rather enjoyable.
• Mikesplaining — Token Rinses.
I was recently diagnosed with an eye infection. Something nasty that required antibiotics, creams, compresses, and a large vat to collect the various liquids oozing from my eyes every night. As the doctor and I discussed possible causes, I mentioned, “Well, I generally spend my evenings snacking on Doritos, then I give my caked-on fingers a token rinse just before taking my contacts out. Think that might have something to do with it?”
The doctor’s horrified gagging indicated it might. So basically, the lack of washing my hands gave me a horrible Doritos-based eye disease heretofore undiscovered by mankind. (Doritoitis? Nacho Cheese Eye? We’re still spitballing names.) Honestly, I might end up in medical journals for this.
So, with a newfound respect for hygiene, I will now restrict my token rinses to post-bathroom use only. And considering that my office men’s room hasn’t had soap in the dispenser in approximately seven years, that’s just kinda unavoidable.
• Mikesplaining — Writing an Article.
“I don’t get it.”
Mike rolls his eyes at his girlfriend. “Honey, it’s an article about Mikesplaining. How I explain things in my own quirky, madcap way.”
“But, you sound like a total d-bag in it.”
“Yes, but the article will work because it’s me. I’m adorable.”
Mike’s girlfriend stares at him. “I’m betting on it to fail.”
“Now you’re getting it!”
