Stowe Fire Department and its volunteers responded to nearly 400 emergencies last year. Whether a fire alarm, motor vehicle accident or fully involved structure fire, we are there — regardless of time of day, inclement weather, family obligations and often at the expense of a good night’s sleep.
This year on Town Meeting Day, voters are being asked to support a $1.25 million dollar bond for the purchase of a new ladder and engine truck that will replace two older pieces of equipment that are more difficult and costly to maintain.
An aerial ladder truck allows firefighters to reach heights safely and quickly to perform rescues or fire suppression. The alternative is deploying heavy ground ladders that may not provide the reach required for the task. An aerial ladder also provides the ability to elevate a hose stream to apply water from above, often reaching places that a hand line will not, while keeping firefighters out of harm’s way.
The Stowe Fire Department is in the process of reducing its apparatus fleet and footprint, improving responsiveness and standardizing equipment and training. Along with a higher demand for services, we have seen a decline in the number of people willing to volunteer the necessary amount of time to serve the community in this role.
Our aerial ladder truck is 30 years old and is quite large and heavy. This makes it challenging to train new operators that tend to have very little experience operating large vehicles and heavy equipment. Our current ladder does not have a pump onboard, therefore it is designed to be a single purpose vehicle and must be accompanied by a separate engine for the ability to flow water. This has caused the fire department to adjust its operational procedures.
The new aerial ladder will be designed with an onboard pump providing the town with a second attack engine, in the event of an incident that requires two engines, a simultaneous call or when one engine is out of service for maintenance. The new ladder engine will significantly improve trainability and responsiveness and will be designed to be smaller, more maneuverable, and easier and more efficient to operate.
A new apparatus is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.
A boom in construction and the increase in year-round residents adds to an already challenging mission. The size, complexity and risk of the buildings being constructed in this community have changed the scope of the fire service here in Stowe. The department protects one of the most valuable grand lists in the state and we are now dealing with multiple buildings over 100,000 square feet, more than 60 feet high, with the potential for hundreds of people to be inside them.
It is no small task to design an apparatus that is intended to serve a community for the next 20 to 25 years. The research and design of these vehicles has and will take a significant amount of dedication and time from all those involved, most importantly our volunteers.
We are asking you to make an informed decision to invest in our community, increase safety and improve department preparedness. If anyone would like to know more about our apparatus needs, just let me know.
Scott Reeves is interim chief of the Stowe Fire Department. Interested in joining the department? Email Lt. Mike Ganz at mganz@stowevt.gov.
