Some, including me, will be surprised to learn that I am one of Donald J. Trump’s closest and most reliable allies, a trusted friend, a confidant and, get this, I am the “Ultra MAGA King.”
But let’s keep things informal. You can simply refer to me as Her Majesty, The King. I realize the mixing of gendered nouns and pronouns is confusing, but I assume the best of Trump, as one is wont to do, and trust that he’s coming around to not being so rigid about gender identity.
I know about our “special relationship” because he and his eldest son tell me with increasing frequency. You see, I get fundraising emails from Trump and Don Jr. A lot of them. Yesterday, I received six. You know why? Because:
• Don Jr. wanted me to know that he and his dad had been discussing how special I am.
• I’ve reached “Ultra MAGA King Status.”
• I’ve always been a most trusted ally.
• Trump, personally, had just been notified that I, specifically, had not yet secured my spot as a “TRUMP MVP.”
• My loyalty has earned me “PRIORITY ACCESS to get your name permanently engraved on the Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall.”
• My “membership bill is ready to view, and your Trump Membership payment is scheduled for today.”
Despite the close, personal and valued friendship that these emails have informed me I have with Donald J. Trump, each one alerted me that I only had until 11:59 p.m. to respond. Respond in this context means “give them my money.” They also address me as “friend” as though they don’t recall my name, but I choose to see it as a term of endearment.
Oh alright. Those who know me or have read my column a few times are likely aware that I’d rather be fed a diet of liver and onions for every meal for the remainder of my time on Earth than give a penny to Donald J. Trump.
And I loathe liver and onions.
These email solicitations have increased in frequency since the start of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, though none specially mention the hearings. I can’t imagine why.
The obnoxious fundraising emails from Trump are not the only political solicitations that I receive. They are, however, by far the most frequent, obsequious and deceptive. It’s the deceptive quality that is both the least surprising and most upsetting.
There is one reason and one reason alone that you present a fundraising ask as a membership bill with a scheduled payment. You are attempting to trick your supporter out of money. There is one reason you place an immediate due date on your fictitious bill: you don’t want to give the mark time to think or research its legitimacy. These types of scams work best on older people, which makes it even more despicable.
Trump cheating people out of their money is nothing new in his political behavior or his lifelong character and practice. Trump is a con man. He used his phony Trump University to bilk millions of dollars from people looking to improve their financial security. He would delay paying small construction contractors until after they had completed their work and refuse to pay them. His claim to fundraise for veterans was a scam — until it looked bad publicly and he paid up … somewhat. His families’ charity to help kids with cancer was shut down for being a scam.
Then there’s his political fundraising.
Remember the scam where he automatically opted people in for recurring donations and drained unsuspecting older people’s bank accounts? Then there’s the big one: the Election Defense Fund, a fund that never existed, but through which he tricked his supporters out of more than a quarter of a billion dollars. None of it was spent as he claimed it would be, to be used to fund legal challenges to the 2020 election.
There are seemingly endless reasons to find the twice-impeached former president offensive, but cheating seniors out of money to line his own pockets and grease his inner circle — $1 million to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ “charity” — is high on my list. While attempting to destroy our democracy and stoking violence against people of color, immigrants, women and members of the LGBTQ community, Trump is picking the pockets of the people who trust him most.
Not coincidentally, those are the same people who weren’t beneficiaries of his massive tax cut for the uber wealthy and will be hit the hardest by the GOP’s admitted plan to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
It’s who he is. It’s who he was raised to be, and he won’t change. Ever. The best we can do is try to protect the seniors in our lives who are his supporters and do everything in our power to press for accountability and ensure he will never be sworn into to any public office again.
Everything is at stake. Act accordingly.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.