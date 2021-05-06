Since the fading GOP recently prioritized Dr. Seuss over anything else, I thought it appropriate to work on something with Thing 1 and Thing 2.
THING 1: When was the last time it felt good to wrap oneself in good old Uncle Sam, red, white and blue patriotism? Likely it was the 1969 moon landing. Before that, it was likely May 1945, when we liberated Europe from fascism. I use that landmark since I don’t really don’t know if people thought about waving flags after dropping two atom bombs on Japan that August.
For the last 70 years, patriotism has stumbled along. It’s evolved as a convenient metaphoric tool for powerful politicians, the military and it’s never satisfied industrial partners, along with white men petrified of being lost in a jungle of gender and alternative dialects and colors. If you were not in, or supportive of the initial brand of patriotism, you were not an American.
Yet, when a world consisting of 1.6 billion people in 1900 explodes to a 6.1 billion population in only a century, things get complicated. More people in need are asking questions, especially about a Constitution that seems to have a lot of small print and interpretations that blocked their participation in the American dream.
On Jan. 6, 2021, the self-appointed “patriots” of the past displayed their true colors. They were — and still are — traitors with no interest in losing their good life advantage. Like Russia when it was called out by Ronald Reagan in 1987, they’ve had no answers for the future. Like Russia, they will collapse in spite of the draconian legislative efforts they are attempting in many states to slow the inevitable.
If there is to be a Republican Party after 2022, traditional party members and independents of all persuasions must join together. They must immediately identify superior candidates to take on the Trump treason partners in every GOP primary district where their representatives knowingly stood up and lied about the presidential election results. They participated in an orchestrated attempt to crush democracy in our United States. Repeat and wash again in those states with incumbent senators on the ballot. Those treasonous politicians should never see the inside of the U.S. Capitol building again.
We, the earliest baby boomers, have seen division play out throughout our lifetimes. Early on, I recall fights over polio vaccines, whether “under God” should be in the Pledge of Allegiance and, God forbid, might there actually be a Catholic president. And we spoke out, exposed lies and started movements and guaranteed 1968 in history books forever.
And now, we close out our period of influence witnessing an attempted coup d’état surpassed only by the Civil War. All is now in the hands of entirely new generations, our children and grandchildren included. The New Yorker, as usual, says it all with a recent cartoon: A toddler, lecturing his parents says, “You’re just lucky you don’t have your whole life looming in front of you.”
THING 2: Hi, Jessie Forand. Your recent commentary on the challenges of hearing disabilities captured my attention. I’ve had hearing ups and downs since age 28.
I recall the exact time and place it was launched. It was during my sixth and final National Guard summer camp; truly a camp when compared with what my contemporaries were still enduring in a hellish place called Vietnam.
Our “tour” for public relations unit troops was two weeks at Camp Curtis Guild just off Route 128 in Wakefield, Mass. We drove home every evening, 13 miles in my case, came back the next day, wrote a few press releases and chilled out. To keep us busy one day, a sergeant ordered us to the rifle range to “requalify our ratings.”
We were handed M1 rifles, last produced in 1957 after use in World War II and Korea. We weren’t all PR types. Prone beside me at the range was Jim Nance, a legendary Syracuse All-American who was putting in his military time before the Boston Patriots opened training camp; where he would add to his future Patriot Hall of Fame credentials.
Focused on a soldier-image cut-out, more appropriate for a carnival, my first pull of the trigger on the ancient weapon sent a message to my left ear. I stupidly never said a word either then or after more shots, until a time 15 years later when I decided I needed hearing aids.
Fast forward, through four pairs of increasingly strong ear attachments, to 2021. A biannual hearing test this January suggested a fifth. I balked, citing I had no problem watching TV for the past pandemic year in the den.
So Jessie, your commentary seemed to jumpstart this tale, where readers will think the guy has finally flipped. In early February, noises started rising in my left ear. Not just noise, but mind-boggling music.
I started taking notes. The music was identifiable and presented as if tuned into a Mormon Tabernacle Choir concert. That never changed and there was no choice on music, whomever — or whatever — was calling the shots. Over three months it’s been, in no particular order, “Silent Night,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Auld Lang Syne,” “God Bless America,” the national anthem, “The First Noel,” “Edelweiss,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Let Their Be Peace on Earth,” and “America the Beautiful.”
I had no choice in the tunes. The show was involuntary, and I wondered why I couldn’t get my choir onto The Beatles, “Take Me out to the Ballgame,” Kingston Trio, Elvis, or even our wedding song, “My Cup Runneth over with Love.”
By March, this was getting scary. One day I Googled “how do I make music in my ear go away?” Confirming how little I know of this world, I was told by what grew to 2.2 million references that I was ill. I had a disease called musical ear syndrome, or MES for insiders.
The mind-bending reaction to all this was reading feedback from other victims. The sounds in their heads were extremely close to my list above. How can those be explained? Is this some American ailment? Do they play Francis Scott Key if a woman in China is infected? What about Putin?
However, musical ear syndrome is definitely linked to hearing loss. There are Tonight Show-like smirks when it’s suggested your brain is generating musical hallucinations. It might be a soul mate of tinnitus, but the relative small group of experts on this case is proving one immediate reaction. For every theory proposed, there is another pointing out the exact opposite. The result is “your guess is as good as mine, since none of us have a clue.”
Guesses included God as well as the U.S. government.
That shouldn’t stop the exploration. Joe Biden’s suggestion last week that we have to double our national research for the future could easily include this mystery.
And yes, hearing issues should be supported by group society as much as our eyes or mouths. That’s even when it might be logical to shut off all three.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears regularly.
