Stowe covers about 72 square miles of real estate for roughly 5,200 residents. Boston claims 90 square miles, 41 of which happen to be water. Its population of 675,000 is larger than the entire state of Vermont. To which entity might your Christmas packages arrive faster to your doorstep?
I really don’t know the answer, nor do I know any get-a-life computer nerd curious enough to tackle the premise. So, I’m sticking with my eyes. I can’t think of a more challenging job than being a home delivery driver in our Green Mountain maze.
Local social media sites make it seem as if half the town is lost and found. Every day features postings saying George’s package was delivered to Susie’s house, Rick’s box never arrived. Wendy reaches out and finds her lost parcel 5 miles on the other side of town.
Pity those puzzled, speed-pressured FedEx, UPS or Chittenden County drivers, winding through a maze of back roads, where GPS maps are a suggestion, not a slam dunk delivery. Pity our exceptional, but under-manned post office when the package says PO Box. Amazon delivery service of-ten means, dump this this load on the rural post office and let them deal with it, another effort to cut their costs by low-balling the near bankrupt USPS, while continuing to pay no taxes.
•••
Build it Back Better is a great name, but not limited in context. Yes, it must pass, even if only delivering something with a political shelf life of three years, as opposed to nothing at all. I also must admit. I’m a little curious to see if the Democrats’ attempt at trickle-down economics might be the first one to ever work.
Anyway, the BBB theme has already arrived in our neighborhood, well ahead of Washington D.C. Santa Claus was featured page one in last week’s Reporter. His gift was news that Stowe, Morrisville and Elmore jointly announced the end of its Act 46 shotgun wedding, promising to build better education options for their children, than those forced upon them by politicians with other priorities.
That an original state effort to merge tiny towns, with maybe 50 to 250 enrolled children, never should have involved Morrisville or Stowe was obvious: One then large enough on its own, the other the fastest growing community in the state.
Hats off to school supporters in all three communities. With the chance to outline their respective goals once again, this will be a win-win unless politicians in high places are committed to doing damage to citizens who take them on face-to-face.
How ludicrous would renewed political opposition appear at a time when Stowe had Vermont’s largest population growth percentage in the 2020 U.S. census?
•••
Despite having been a person in favor of term limits in the highest national and state elective offices, I now thank heaven Pat Leahy has been in his Senate chair for the entire 21st century. Watching him interact with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle as Bob Dole lay in state under the Capitol Dome last week, is a reminder of what we are losing, day-by-day, throughout the nation.
Civility, decency and respect are vanishing with their generation, and relief is not in sight.
•••
Those three attributes are something I’ve been smoldering on over here in town as well. I’m blessed with a soulmate, two daughters and two granddaughters as time had flowed along. I’m also a white male.
Like most locals I’ve followed the news of the harsh “he-said, she-said” confrontation, that’s not unique to any given location in the United States. But finally, after centuries of hell, women every-where have established a foothold for pushback in our lifetimes. It’s only going to grow and it’s never going away. The “he-said, she-said” world is now landing in court, no longer just the tabloids, women as equal partners.
As painful as this recent incident has been for the community, the long-discussed result of ending employment appeared the best possible resolution.
At least until I picked up the Stowe Reporter on Oct. 21, and again on Nov. 4, stunned by the first letter to editor and twice over the second time. OMG, these people are trying to fire Charles.
Town manager Charles Safford is a white male who bleeds civility, decency and respect. Here he was lined up as despicable creature, when he was simply doing his job. On its website, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center features a list of 11 services they provide. Trashing municipal managers was not on the list. By writing those letters, its management crossed a line well beyond its mission.
Other than that, thank you for protecting my special females, and Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and to all a good night.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.