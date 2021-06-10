Steve Bonneau will be retiring this year after 31 years of service to Stowe, first in the village water and light department and currently as Stowe’s highway superintendent. He has served as highway foreman and then superintendent for the last 23 years.
A highway superintendent, an important job in any community, is responsible for the daily maintenance of roads and winter plowing and sanding. In Stowe, this network is 95 miles of roads, 24 bridges, 600-plus culverts, and sidewalks. It is literally where the rubber meets the road.
And, Bonneau and his department know every inch of it.
Bonneau is often the person that responds to citizen concerns about road conditions or other request for services. At times, he has the unenviable role of having to tell people that it is not the town’s responsibility, which isn’t always easily accepted. Even under duress he is courteous and smiling, and responds with his quiet Vermont accent.
In a note from Kermit Spaulding, he thanked Bonneau and his crew for their prompt action in taking care of an issue near Stowe High School that “no doubt saved lives. Your service to this town is great!”
Bonneau continually exceeds expectations. In 2006, Public Works Director Cliff Johnson wrote, “Steve is one of the most loyal and conscientious employees working for the town of Stowe. During inclement weather events Steve will make special trips from his home to check on road conditions. He never says no to any request for help from other departments. He takes it upon himself to be on duty 24/7 and has also slept in the highway garage in order to be near during winter storm events. You can’t ask someone to do that, some people just do it because it is innate in them.”
I will miss him stopping by my office or hitching a ride in his truck to take a look at some issue or concern. He has seen and been involved with this town a lot over the years. If he wasn’t involved as a municipal employee, it was during the 18 years prior when he worked for a private contractor in Stowe. His expertise and friendly demeanor will be missed by many.
A lot of people are unsung heroes in a municipality and Bonneau is one of them. However, we shouldn’t forget those who help our municipality function smoothly sometimes involving personal sacrifice. I wish to extend our appreciation by hosting a celebration honoring his good work at noon on June 23 at the Green Mountain Inn. Feel free to stop by and wish him well.
I would also like to thank Sergeant Merriam for his 36 years of service with the Stowe Police Department. During this time, he served as a detective and was integral in helping to solve the Scoville murder case.
Prior to joining the Stowe Police Department, he served as a U.S. Marine. His employment application for the town says, in part, “Upon completion of duties in Lebanon, I received the Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Overseas Ribbon.”
Merriam has been very involved in the department over his years of service and has served honorably. He has passed on the will to serve to his son Issac, who also served in the Marine Corps and is now a Vermont state trooper. It is not always easy to serve others, but society needs those who are willing to do so honorably, now more than ever. Thank you for your service.
Stowe Free Library will open to the public without an appointment on Monday, June 14. Staff will be onsite and library services will be available Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Regularly scheduled library hours will return on July 6: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Akeley Memorial Building, aka Town Hall, is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the building is open from noon-4:30 pm. People are encouraged to make appointments with department heads to ensure they are available to serve you and devote uninterrupted time to do so.
For the Town Clerk’s Office, schedule an appointment for these services: passport photos, passport application processing, as well as marriage license applications and notarial services. Only unvaccinated people will be required to wear a mask until that order is rescinded by Gov. Phil Scott.
COVID 19: It has been a long trying year, but due to people getting vaccinated we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you all for following the selectboard’s face covering resolution, the governor’s executive order, and guidance from the Vermont Department of Health. As a result we are going to be able to have fireworks again this year, along with the 4th of July parades. We are also able to get back to work and revitalize the local economy. Go Stowe!
Charles Safford is town manager in Stowe.
