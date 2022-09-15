I am Jed Lipsky and I’m running as an independent for Stowe’s House of Representative seat. I want to bring a balanced voice and common-sense approach to the Statehouse. As a resident of Stowe for over 20 years, I have a deep love for this town and its people. I have chosen to run because I am invested in our community. I want to use my historical knowledge of Stowe to help shepherd our town into a vibrant and sustainable future.
I am socially liberal and fiscally responsible. While I will be voting in November to support Article 22 (Prop 5) to secure the right to personal reproductive autonomy for all Vermonters, my focus as Stowe’s state representative will be not just at the state level but also representing all of you and helping address the challenges we’re facing at the local Stowe level.
I am an advocate for careful fiscal management. Vermont has benefited from an influx of federal funding throughout the pandemic, but we still have pressing needs that have not yet fully been addressed. Stowe’s representative in Montpelier will need to look closely at the state budget and work across party lines to make sure we make smart choices about how to best meet the needs of Vermonters in a way that is financially sustainable for the state.
From the beginning of my adulthood, I have believed in the importance of serving the community. As a young adult, I was the planning board chairman of Winhall. I also served as the zoning administrative officer before and after the enactment of Act 250. Since living in Stowe, I have served on a variety of volunteer boards: the Friends of Jackson Arena (founding member), the Stowe Area Association, Stowe Land Trust, and the Stowe School Board.
I am at a point in my life when I can dedicate the significant time necessary to do the job of representative well. I believe that my lifelong observations on what has and hasn’t worked in Vermont and in our community, as well as my ability to tap the knowledge of people throughout this community from various walks of life, are an asset.
I can effectively communicate and work collaboratively on behalf of Stowe with other legislators and members of the governor’s administration, regardless of political affiliation.
We are entering difficult economic times, and we must find creative solutions to address our town’s issues of congestion and affordability to ensure that Stowe has a vibrant and sustainable future. Our businesses and our community depend on it.
Working in an industry that is largely composed of low- and middle-income Vermonters, I understand the challenges and frustrations of those struggling to make ends meet. Yet, decision making that places higher and higher burdens on families, businesses and property owners exacerbates the demographic challenges in our town and state.
When I look around town, I see our businesses struggling to find employees and meet the needs brought on by our robust tourism industry. We’ve all faced long traffic lines and gone to our favorite restaurant or store only to see a sign saying, “closed due to staffing shortage.” As state representative, I plan to work with our local government, businesses and the Stowe Area Association to make sure Montpelier does all we can to maximize the incredibly positive impacts of tourism and minimize the negative ones.
These challenges require a creative multifaceted approach where we make sure our state’s economic policies support young families so that they can live and work here.
To me, this means:
• We must craft policies that support home ownership and affordable workforce housing. Home ownership opens a lifetime of security. We have a generation that is overburdened with student loans and marginal employment opportunities. In the current market, they will be condemned to a lifetime of tenancy.
• We must attract families to live here by investing in education and early childhood care. Our schools need support as they return to local control and the high-performance standards they are known for. Accessible child care has been a huge challenge for families throughout Vermont.
Data shows that high-quality, affordable, child care is essential for the well-being and development of a child, as well as the economic stability of the family and the community they live in.
• We must broker relationships between the state-owned highways, the mountain and local government to get creative and find ways to address the parking and traffic challenges. We need to ensure both our residents and visitors can access our local businesses and easily get where they need to.
My reason for running for Stowe’s House of Representatives seat is simple. Stowe has held my heart through good times and bad. I am invested in our community. I want to use the insight I’ve gained through my lifelong love of this town and its people to help make common sense decisions that are good for our community.
