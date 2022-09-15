Jed Lipsky

Jed Lipsky

I am Jed Lipsky and I’m running as an independent for Stowe’s House of Representative seat. I want to bring a balanced voice and common-sense approach to the Statehouse. As a resident of Stowe for over 20 years, I have a deep love for this town and its people. I have chosen to run because I am invested in our community. I want to use my historical knowledge of Stowe to help shepherd our town into a vibrant and sustainable future.

I am socially liberal and fiscally responsible. While I will be voting in November to support Article 22 (Prop 5) to secure the right to personal reproductive autonomy for all Vermonters, my focus as Stowe’s state representative will be not just at the state level but also representing all of you and helping address the challenges we’re facing at the local Stowe level.

