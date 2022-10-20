With only a few weeks until Election Day, I would like to share some reflections. To start with, I am profoundly grateful for all the support I have received from our community of Stowe. I am proud that my supporters include Democrats, Republicans and independents. I am grateful for all I have learned as a parent, business owner, logger, volunteer and civic leader during my many years in this town.
I am not, and I do not aspire to be, a politician. I am a known member of this community who has no other political aspiration than to bring my knowledge and experience to Montpelier to represent our community’s interests. I am running so we can ensure that we are able to sustain and strengthen our much-loved community.
In terms of what I can bring to the state house as a logger and an all-around student of life, I have a wealth of lived experience and a history of bringing parties together to solve tough problems. I understand the challenges families face every day and the tough decisions that must be made to make ends meet. I understand what it takes to own and run a business, to meet payroll and have employees that depend on me. I know this community, the businesses, families, farmers and laborers. I know the schools and our nonprofits that keep this community ticking. I have a firm grasp of what it means to work hard for what I have accomplished, and I am grateful for all who have helped along the way.
I have spent most of my life in the woods working to manage our forests and working lands. I am an environmentalist who has deep concerns about climate change. As a lifelong steward of the land who authored Vermont’s first ecologically based town plan, I will always advocate for responsible policies that protect working lands, recreational spaces and the rural character of our community and state.
For the three rural communities I have lived in, I have served for 15 years on planning boards, 10 years on school boards, 10 years on a selectboard, and numerous other community positions. I have a demonstrated record of commitment to our schools, our climate, our economic sustainability, and most importantly, our people. I have a proven history of listening, reaching out to people of opposing viewpoints, and bringing everyone together to solve tough problems.
My role in the state house would be to support you, the residents of Stowe. We have serious economic issues impacting our town, and that will be my focus. The lack of affordable and available housing and child care are the most pressing concerns for both residents and businesses. My conversations with you these past few months have raised many ideas on how to address these issues, and I am ready to get started.
Issues like paid family leave, climate change, minimum wage and gun safety are all important and complex. We must find ways to protect our people and planet while proactively managing what burdens and restrictions are placed on us. I am committed to working on all these issues and finding paths forward, with a focus and understanding of the realities Vermonters face each day.
I promise I won’t be a rubber-stamp for legislation that places an undue burden of hard-working Vermonters. I will not commit to a vote on any issue without first reviewing the legislation and knowing for certain how it will be funded and what the impact will be on residents, businesses, and the most vulnerable.
My priority is and will always be the people of Stowe. There are ways to address these critical issues while also ensuring they are sustainable. I also acknowledge it will not be easy. In the last few years, important bills did not pass because they did not address the full impact on our people. We must work harder, and we must work together to find the answers.
To accomplish this challenging work, we need someone who deeply understands the nuances that make Stowe unique and special. We need someone who has a deep bench of relationships they can turn to when trying to generate innovative ideas and understand all the possible implications. We need someone with extensive experience navigating complex issues and bringing people together to find common ground.
I love Stowe with all my heart — past, present and future. Do we have challenges? Yes.
Are they complex? Yes. But I am answering this call to service with hope and aspiration. Our town is not a list of grievances. It is a vibrant thriving community and I promise to work hard to keep it that way. Thank you for your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.