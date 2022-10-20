Jed Lipsky

With only a few weeks until Election Day, I would like to share some reflections. To start with, I am profoundly grateful for all the support I have received from our community of Stowe. I am proud that my supporters include Democrats, Republicans and independents. I am grateful for all I have learned as a parent, business owner, logger, volunteer and civic leader during my many years in this town.

I am not, and I do not aspire to be, a politician. I am a known member of this community who has no other political aspiration than to bring my knowledge and experience to Montpelier to represent our community’s interests. I am running so we can ensure that we are able to sustain and strengthen our much-loved community.

