I am deeply honored to serve as your representative to the Vermont House of Representatives. Having lived, worked and served the Stowe community for some time, I felt prepared to advocate, educate and legislate upon arrival in Montpelier.
That said, this first session was an amazing learning experience made easier by my predecessor, Heidi Scheuermann, and her leadership over the past 16 years. Not surprisingly, every day was a lesson in history, tradition and process. Politics is first and foremost about relationships and, as an independent, I built relationships that allowed me to work successfully with members of all parties and the governor. At the end of the day, helping my colleagues better understand our community and its unique attributes while dispelling generalizations is critically important to our future.
With the 2023 session over, allow me to present a recap of the most significant issues we faced at the Vermont Statehouse and how, on Stowe’s behalf, I voted. As you know, the legislative process is simultaneously about policy (substance), politics and optics and not necessarily in that order. Reasonable people who care deeply about our state, their community and global issues can, and often do, disagree. Some votes were difficult to cast but, as an independent, I voted for the community rather than a party, and therefore there are none that I regret.
Health care, child care, guns
Per my campaign platform, I voted for legislation to ensure basic health care and reproductive rights, and support youth and working families to make Vermont safer and more affordable.
Act 15, one of the nation’s first reproductive shield bills, will ensure access to legally protected health care and regulation of health care providers. It expands access and protection to reproductive care in Vermont and allows both medical professionals to administer — and patients to receive — gender affirming and lifesaving reproductive health care without fear of legal repercussions. It was overwhelmingly supported by the House and Senate,
Act 45 will implement steps to reduce suicide and community violence. This act requires locked firearm storage in homes that children frequent and a 72-hour waiting period after a firearm purchase. It also would give a family or household member the ability to file a petition with the court to remove firearms from someone deemed to be an extreme risk to themselves and others. I firmly believe that this common-sense gun law, which seemingly does not impede Second Amendment rights, will decrease the risk of suicide and gun-related violence.
Act 64 supports school food programs and universal school meals. Data also shows that this investment in schoolchildren also supports Vermont agriculture. Data and testimony from both nutritionists and our local school district show that availability of fresh, nutritious, locally grown products in the morning and at midday increases learning and productivity significantly.
H.217 (S.56), otherwise known as the Universal Childcare Act and another first in the nation, will provide high quality, accessible and affordable care to the youngest in our community. It was the last big vote at the end of session. This bill had significant tri-partisan support.
During my campaign, I spoke with teachers, school administrators and child care providers in Stowe. The importance of high quality, affordable early childhood care and education cannot be overstated. I spoke on the House floor about what I learned and why I was supporting it.
This summary from University Hospitals says it best:
“Immediately after birth, connections or synapses begin to form between the neurons of the brain at the incredible rate of over 1 million per second. Over the next five years of life, the developing brain will selectively refine synaptic connections that will result in learned behaviors and experiences. They can be strengthened by high-quality learning experiences and a warm, nurturing and interactive environment. Or they can be weakened by negative experiences such as hunger, stress, isolation, abuse and neglect. By the time a child starts kindergarten, this foundation is 90 percent complete.”
This incredibly crucial time in human development needs our support and it will, in turn, prepare children and allow for better success in primary school and beyond. Yes, this is a large, immediate investment that will most certainly pay off in the long term, both in economic results as parents can stay in the workforce, and in mitigating potential harm to young children and thereby increasing the success of the K-12 programs in which we already invest large amounts of money.
Housing, budget
The lack of affordable and moderately priced housing is a huge issue in Stowe and across the state, and Act 47 makes changes to land use regulations, municipal zoning law, Act 250 and other laws pertaining to the construction and maintenance of housing supply in Vermont. The act also appropriates funds to housing development and retention programs. Detailed information about this act can be found at ljfo.vermont.gov.
While the budget increased by 13.5 percent, Gov. Phil Scott’s original budget also increased by nearly 9 percent. Voting for the budget is always a case of considering the greater good. No one supports everything but not passing a budget undermines the public good.
The process of voting for a budget does not allow debate on how a big package within the budget — in this case universal child care — will be paid for. We also didn’t have the opportunity to negotiate how to pay for other individual items in the budget.
The budget included very important items such as Medicaid reimbursement and social service programs for elderly and rural people, which have taken years to even make it into a budget, and I believe to vote against it would be catastrophic.
It has taken extensive groundwork by the many advocates and legislators to formulate plans that will help the most vulnerable Vermonters. Critical housing initiatives, services for opioid addiction, and mental health services have been neglected for a number of years and these need to be addressed.
No votes
I was unable to support the following legislation, much of which subsequently became law as the Legislature overrode the governor’s vetoes.
I obviously support paid family leave, just not this specific proposal. While it passed in the House, it got shelved in the Senate. Vermont simply can’t afford $120 million annually to set up this new system, requiring 65 new employees when the state is already short 800 employees.
While I understand that many Vermonters are not covered by paid leave programs, every working Vermonter is covered by Vermont’s Earned Sick Time Act which, for the time being, offers baseline protection. It is my hope that the Legislature and governor can successfully work together in the next session to expand paid leave protections in a fiscally responsible manner.
Perhaps the most controversial legislation we debated, S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, relates to meeting mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through efficiency, weatherization measures, electrification and decarbonization.
The House overrode the governor’s veto to pass this act to initiate the formulation of a plan by the Public Utility Commission. That plan will not be implemented through a carbon credit program and must also be developed.
Because carbon credit programs are generally viewed with skepticism and so much of the envisioned legislation is undefined, I could not vote for it. Carbon credits are typically bought by huge companies as a form of greenwashing while they continue to hurt the environment. The savings from these credits don’t typically trickle down to the consumer. I believe I have a very long and solid track record of environmental conservation. I firmly believe this act is not the way to move forward at this point.
H.126, which deals with community resilience and biodiversity protection, should have been in the forestry committee rather than the House Committee on Environment and Energy. Any significant bill on land conservation cannot be properly and thoroughly crafted with testimony given by only one landowner (81 percent of Vermont forest is privately owned) and only one logger.
In addition to the question of jurisdiction, the process was inappropriate and did not allow a voice for those most affected by the bill. This effort also did not include the reality of carbon food-chain science and data that has been collected by active forest management. An initiative called Vermont Forest Futures Strategic Road Map set up in 2021 should have played out before this bill even happened.
This bill also excluded agricultural lands and falsely likened risk to Vermont forests as those in the Amazon and other rainforests. I could not, with my years of experience in our forests and my lifetime of forestry and conservation knowledge, vote for this bill.
The Legislature overrode the governor’s veto.
An amendment to this year’s transportation bill will increase the cost for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and license plates by 20 percent. Prior to this increase, Vermont’s fees were already 18 percent higher than the neighboring six states. This was clearly regressive, affecting the most vulnerable Vermonters.
S.39 will raise the compensation and benefits for the same legislators who just approved new taxes on you. The rationale is that being a legislator is unaffordable and therefore precludes many Vermonters from serving. This self-approved 100 percent pay raise (arguably 200 percent if you include health care benefits) insults hard-working taxpayers who are already struggling under the burden of the cost of living.
While there is merit to reconsidering remuneration for legislators, I could not in good conscience vote for this, particularly after raising the budget by almost a half billion dollars. It felt disingenuous to burden Vermonters with new fiscal obligations while protecting ourselves with this unprecedented pay raise.
Next session
I want to mention a bill I proposed, H.307, to raise the income-sensitivity cap. Considering the pending property reappraisal, I believe this will put Stowe homeowners with low and moderate incomes and those on fixed incomes in a vulnerable position.
H.307 passed the House Committee on Ways and Means and was sent to the Senate finance committee. Stowe town manager Charles Safford, town appraiser Tim Morrissey and I appeared before the Senate to advocate for H.307. It seemed we garnered strong support for this bill but like many critical initiatives this one didn’t make it to the floor. It is my hope that it will come to a vote next year.
Our representative democracy is a wonderful system and I’m humbled to be working on our community’s behalf in the Legislature. My conversations with so many here in town center on affordability. Everyone who convenes in Montpelier is concerned with affordability.
That said, how one defines the term and who should benefit — and who should pay — is all about policy, politics and optics. It turns out that affordability is very expensive and growing more so year by year.
This year, the Legislature increased taxes on Vermonters by $490 million. That’s a big and unsustainable number. Each of us is affected. There is a general perspective among many of my fellow legislators that businesses — both large and small — and working families of certain means are infinitely deep wells of new tax revenue. That is the formula used in states that sport significantly larger economies and governments. Barring an economic miracle, that equation likely will not hold up here in Vermont.
With the learning from my first session and an understanding of the cadence, I look forward to establishing ongoing formal opportunities for exchange. Certainly, I am always available by phone, email or on the street to talk about any issue.
Moving forward, I’m working to set up a location and dates for a town hall-like discussion beginning in August where I can address concerns and continue to learn from you about the biggest challenges you face as a resident of Stowe and Vermont.
Jed Lipsky, an independent, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
