I am deeply honored to serve as your representative to the Vermont House of Representatives. Having lived, worked and served the Stowe community for some time, I felt prepared to advocate, educate and legislate upon arrival in Montpelier.

That said, this first session was an amazing learning experience made easier by my predecessor, Heidi Scheuermann, and her leadership over the past 16 years. Not surprisingly, every day was a lesson in history, tradition and process. Politics is first and foremost about relationships and, as an independent, I built relationships that allowed me to work successfully with members of all parties and the governor. At the end of the day, helping my colleagues better understand our community and its unique attributes while dispelling generalizations is critically important to our future.

