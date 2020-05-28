I recently read a 1946 essay by George Orwell, “Politics and the English Language,” and was impressed by its relevance.
It has lessons for this pandemic — not about the right policies, but the right way to discuss them, and why it matters.
The basic point is that political speech is rife with errors — jargon, euphemism, unthinking use of “readymade phrases” — that can impact our thoughts and in turn our actions.
Orwell really dislikes the “mechanical” repetition of “prefabricated” terms, and he’d see this for sure in “flatten the curve.” It sincerely expresses the need to avoid an overwhelming surge in cases. But once the curve is flattened, a dangerous virus remains, and substantial restrictions, too.
To prepare the public for the longer challenge, officials might have been better off (to paraphrase Orwell) choosing their own words.
More significant is “lockdown orders,” as in “governors of five states have yet to issue lockdown orders for their residents” (NBC, March 25). “Lockdown” — closely associated with prison disorder — is an oddly martial term for a democracy’s response to a long-term virus. It gives little credit to the many people who saw wisdom in sheltering and social distancing from the start — sometimes before officials acted. As to people impatient with restrictions, the term “lockdown” contributes to unease. Why “lockdown,” when there are milder alternatives like “quarantine”?
Orwell also warns of “euphemisms,” terms like “collateral damage” that impair debate by “blurring the outlines and covering up all the details.” Consider the growing talk of “closing” and “opening” “economies.”
What’s at issue here is not a factory, but a society: church attendance, sports, the interaction of children with peers. Labeling all this an “economy” casually diminishes private life, with potential practical impact.
On matters as important as mass societal restrictions, we should strive to get the balance just right. To do so well, our public debate needs to be clear about what is being weighed, “blurring” neither benefits nor costs.
Last, “essential workers.” We need to distinguish between those who can go to their place of business and those who can’t. We don’t need to describe that distinction with “essential worker.” This isn’t a blizzard where the problem is brief and focused, and so too is the list of people who need to be on the road. In our long quarantine, the “essential” list is so diffuse and subjective that it includes liquor sales and drive-thru coffee.
Even if the list is right, its name is wrong. With schools shuttered, isn’t teaching as essential as distilling? Isn’t parenting as essential as percolating? Then why are we using “essential” at all? It awkwardly elevates some things that really aren’t that important, and — for months, not hours — demeans some that are very important.
“Exempt personnel” is a fine alternative; dry, but free of these problems. A recent Wall Street Journal headline announced: “Trump says CDC will declare churches ‘essential.’”
Imagine a young person reading that headline, not sure what’s really meant, and forming first impressions of the power of the president, and the relationship between church and state, private and public.
Officials must regulate who can congregate, even parishes. But they need not talk about it this way — so strange and blundering.
Meanwhile, with the essentialness of churches under official review, a U.K. talk-radio host is lording his government-conferred essential status (proven by an ID card!) over listeners who dare dispute his pronouncements.
For this unique situation, “essential” is inessential—bad in fact. But without “#Essential Workers,” how would we signal our gratitude?
Orwell answers directly: We don’t need “tags” — an intriguing word that anticipated Twitter. Words produced by our own “mental effort” are better.
The other day I drove past a flock of simple yard signs, their masking-tape letters spelling things like “THANK YOU TO DOCTORS AND NURSES” and “THANK YOU TO RETAIL STORE WORKERS.” They were black and white but vibrant, handmade but not at all clumsy.
The pandemic — which may recur this winter — presents us with many challenges. Among them is this one, of language. It isn’t as important as many others. But it seems fair to say that it is worth working on too—particularly because it’s something all of us can impact every day, in how we talk, and what we model for others, including politicians and journalists. For this challenge, George Orwell is essential reading.
David S. Clancy is a lawyer and a part-time resident of Stowe.