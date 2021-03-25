One day we are living in a mid-winter paradise and with the swing of a door it is behind us. I’m sure the mountain’s groomers will ensure good skiing at the resort for a while yet, but the woods are cooked for the backcountry crowd, and our snow machines are either put away or riding asphalt.
That’s the way it goes sometimes. A door swings shut and everything’s different. But, it got me thinking.
In life, change is mostly a progression. When we are kids, there are many benchmarks —first tooth, grade school, losing baby teeth, middle school, driver’s permit, license, prom, graduation. Birthdays, of course. Sports.
We pass the mile markers, but while living through that time, it feels like an eternity. Days, months, years roll along and it seems life will be that way forever. And then one day we wake up and don’t live at home anymore and it’s a bit of a shock. How’d it happen, we wonder?
As a parent, I never gave it a thought that raising kids was a phase. It became who I was. Never a big fan of standing on the side of a soccer field, some days felt interminable. Within days of the boy being born, though, it was not something we were doing. It was who we were.
When Cal was born, a friend told me, for him, having kids was as big an event as puberty: He was not the same guy after his son was born. Neither was I.
There were days, even during the interminable years, that mark moments of great change. One, in particular, is the day a child gets a drivers license.
Before our first born got his license, any discussion about getting together with a friend started with, “Hey Dad, may I go to Sam’s house?”
The day he got the ticket to drive, though, that pivoted. The question became a statement. “Hey Dad, I’m going to Sam’s house.” Hang on a minute, son, let’s talk about that for a minute …
When they go, and the realization sets in like a cold bucket of seawater to the face, there is a moment of adjustment. And we love them, and we truly miss them, but you know what? We adjust. It’s not so bad being on the other side of the raising them thing.
On a macro level, obviously the human race is going through a momentously difficult time. Life in the time of COVID-19 stretches us. It can’t stop soon enough. And it won’t, but it will get better. I appreciate the governor laying out the schedule in Vermont for getting vaccines. I’ll be camping out outside Walgreen’s like I’m waiting for tickets to a Rolling Stones concert. (Don’t worry, not really.)
Although the pandemic is not going to come to a halt with the quickness of a teenager heading off to college or work, it will grind to a stop and we will be on the other side of it.
Soon.
And when that happens, we’ll mark the time for a while by what came before the time of the COVID and what’s happened after. My prediction? When this ends — whether that is this summer or next fall or, God help us, after one more winter of lockdowns — we’ll put it behind us pretty darn fast.
Roaring 20s, here we come.
But back here in my backyard, in a spot I can pretend to control, this Hinge of History means it’s time to start on the garden. The garlic’s been in since October, and I can’t wait to see it sprout. I’ll plant the peas in the coming week — before winter comes back —along with some spinach and lettuce and carrots and others of the hardiest varieties.
I can’t wait.
After today, the less hardy starts are now all in, thanks to a buddy’s hoop house. I’ll say one thing about getting a garden going. It never ceases to amaze me how small the seeds are, nor how overwhelmed they seem when I stick them into the soil.
It shocks me that they even grow, let alone transform into what they become. One day, it’s a seed the size of a grain of sand. In the blink of an eye, it’s an onion or an eggplant or a tall stalk of Brussels sprouts.
The garden going in brings it home more than anything. This weekend, tiny seeds dropped in a bit of dirt. In a few short months I’ll be stuffing overgrown zucchinis in friends’ mailboxes.
And then, the snow will come back, and off we’ll be again. Memorize every day. They are going to go fast.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
