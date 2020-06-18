New Hampshire’s motto “Live Free or Die” comes from a toast written by Gen. John Stark to his comrades in arms in declining an invitation to the 32nd anniversary celebration of the 1777 Battle of Bennington.
This is the battle where he may, or may not, have stood on a split-rail fence, pointed at the British barricaded behind a log redoubt at the crest of a hill, and shouted, “There are the British, and they are ours, or Molly sleeps a widow!”
Stark had a way with inspirational words.
That the New Hampshire Militia, Massachusetts militiamen, Green Mountain Boys and the rest of their company prevailed can be, in part, blamed on inadequate scouting on the part of the British.
Friedrich Baum and his detachment of 700 Hessians, supplemented with a handful of dragoons, Canadians, loyalists, and Native scouts, were sent to raid undefended Bennington of its horses, draft animals, provisions, and anything else not nailed down. Unfortunately, instead of being lightly defended by a few townsmen, 1,500 militiamen were parked there — and the rest, as they say, is history.
The full quote is “Live Free or Die; Death Is Not the Worst of Evils.” The invitation for the 33rd reunion stated, “The toast, sir, which you sent us in 1809 will continue to vibrate with unceasing pleasure in our ears.”
So we can place Stark’s toast in some historic context, The Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves of 1807 was signed into law in 1808, the earliest date permissible under the United States constitution.
Yes, you read that correctly. Article 1, which lays out the legislative branch, including the House and Senate, also specifies its powers, the procedures for passing bills, and notably places various limits on those powers. Including, in Article 1, Section 9, a clause preventing Congress from passing any law that might restrict the importation of slaves into the country until 1808.
Do you remember the Schoolhouse Rock song?
“In 1787 I’m told
Our founding fathers all sat down
And wrote a list of principles
That’s known the world around.
The U.S.A. was just starting out
A whole brand-new country.
And so our people spelled it out
They wanted a land of liberty.”
Among those liberties? The liberty to build up the slave population until it is “self-sustaining,” 20 years hence.
The French motto Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité first appears in a widely distributed piece by Robespierre in 1790. While it is tempting to equate the slogan “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, or Death,” with Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death,” or Stark’s “Live free or die,” in fact Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, or Death was the text displayed on placards announcing the sale of property expropriated from the upper classes … and anyone else a citizen wanted to denounce.
When the French revolutionary shouted Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, or Death! it wasn’t his life he was laying down in noble sacrifice, but the lives of anyone who didn’t share the mob’s enthusiasm liberating the nobility from their wealth and privilege.
Dickens, in “A Tale of Two Cities,” writes of shopping spread across many small shops, so as not to attract attention or envy, and of staunchly greeting everyone, no matter how nasty and spiteful, as “citizen,” with affection and fervor, lest you find yourself summarily denounced. There is no rhyme or reason, men acquitted one minute and borne home by the mob in triumph and snatched up hours later on another set of trumped-up charges.
By the mid-19th century the “or Death” had been dropped from the French tripartite motto. But the basic idea, of elevating the poor while waging war on the wealthy, pops up even today with phrases such as “first against the wall when the revolution comes.” A designation which appears humorous on the surface, but is freighted with menace.
If Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the streets marched forward shouting “Liberty. Equality. Fraternity. Or Death.” captains of industry, financiers and politicians could be excused if they imagine their heads literally rolling, as the people push back against centuries of entrenched racism.
But when I look out over these marchers, see the tapes of police violence, hear the stories of cruelty at the hands of a government agency that is charged with protecting citizens, not abusing them for amusement, the traditional American slogans fall short.
“Give me liberty or give me death?” “Liberty” is not what is being demanded here.
“I regret that I have but one life to give for my country?” People of color are sick and tired of giving up their lives for their country’s addiction to racism.
Marchers face kinetic impact projectiles, what are commonly called “rubber bullets” although they ceased to be made of “rubber” some time ago, knowing they can be badly hurt, or die, from those “non-lethal” projectiles. A review of studies covering 1,984 people injured by “kinetic impact projectiles” found that 53 died and 300 were permanently disabled. (Death, injury and disability from kinetic impact projectiles in crowd-control settings: a systematic review by Rohini J. Haar, Vincent Iacopino, Nikhil Ranadive, Madhavi Dandu, Sheri D. Weiser, 2017.)
They face tear gas, knowing it is likely to make them more vulnerable during a pandemic.
They face batons wielded with a force designed to break bones, punches, being knocked to the ground or worse, by the very institution they are protesting against.
When I look at the streets I hear “Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.” And I see people willing to lay their lives on the line for that ideal. “Or Death.”
An 18th-century slogan, novel in its time, is being rewritten by a generation unwilling to accept an untenable status quo, willing to put themselves in the front lines for a better society. A slogan that gives weight to the serious intent of no longer accepting brutality against any citizen.
Liberty. Equality. Fraternity. And we’ll face death, if that’s what it takes to get there.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.