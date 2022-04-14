As if the housing situation in and around Stowe hasn’t become difficult enough, Vermont has to crop up as being not only a fine place to live in the here and now, but one of the best options available in a world growing warmer by the day. (“Heat is on: Lamoille County deemed safest from climate change,” April 7, 2022)
The discussion, raging with impotent resentment on both sides, has focused on the conversion of single family and apartment housing stock to short-term rentals, squeezing out the labor Stowe needs to maintain its vibrant service-based economy.
One side wants to exploit the demand for short-term rentals to the maximum the market will bear, and the market will bear 200 percent, or even a 400 percent rent increase? That’s capitalism baby!
In an effort to keep the conversation on the straight and narrow path of “it’s just business,” the people in enthusiastic favor of converting property to short-term rentals insist that this industry can’t be regulated because many people take advantage of short-term rentals to pay their mortgages, taxes or generally keep themselves afloat.
We wouldn’t, the argument goes, want to do anything that might prevent these fine upstanding people from earning a little on the side. Forgetting that there is a big difference between an owner-occupied home with a rental space in it or attached to it, and a private home purchased as an investment property.
We even have unique vocabulary to describe a separate living unit created within, or adjacent to, a single-family home and occupied by either a family member or a non-family tenant. These spaces are called accessory apartments. Under Vermont statute (24 VSA §4412) they are permitted to every property in the state provided they meet basic requirements. The property must have sufficient wastewater capacity, the accessory dwelling may not exceed 30 percent of the total habitable floor area of the single family dwelling, and applicable setback, coverage and parking requirements specified in the town bylaws must be met.
Many communities allow added flexibility for homeowners; for example, accessory apartments larger than 30 percent of the home’s square footage to accommodate smaller home structures. Thirty percent of a 980-square foot home is only 294 square feet — not impossibly small, but not family sized either.
The stated purpose of accessory dwellings was to increase the housing stock available in Vermont while providing income opportunities to homeowners to lower their housing costs, making housing more affordable all around.
Some communities have taken accessory dwellings a step further, going so far as to actively encourage the creation of such units with regulatory incentives or homeowner assistance programs.
Interestingly, the accessibility of accessory apartments to every homeowner in Stowe has not been part of the discussion. Can every property accommodate an accessory add-on or separate build? No, of course not. But a lot of them could, and incentivizing accessory dwellings as part of new construction, by expanding distance requirements to separate the dwellings for privacy, waving fees and discounting utility hookups would help to expand opportunities for home ownership and rental housing.
The people arguing for unfettered capitalism present their position as fair because the “free market” determines the price of housing, forgetting that the free market is nothing more than a set of rules that favor those who can exploit them. There is no mortal reason why the free market can’t be regulated.
It is regulated already.
We require, for example, rental housing to meet certain minimum requirements, indoor plumbing, for example, even though there are people desperate enough to consider renting shelter even if the facilities consisted of an outhouse with a rough board and a hole over a pit.
I know you can rent a house with no running water and an outhouse because I lived next door to such a property in Stowe. People would beg for the name of the owner so they could make an offer. If the housing market forces you to live in your car, a shelter with a stove and an outhouse starts looking palatial by comparison.
Regulating the rental market is not a revolutionary leap into the unknown. It is accepted and common for rent increases to be limited to low single digits per annum, for tenants to have leases automatically renewed, and to have an indoor bathroom instead of an outhouse.
Communities also license short-term rental properties, and limit the number allowed. It’s a simple expansion of the zoning guidelines already governing how property is developed, from lot sizes to building heights and locations.
Resort communities have also adopted interesting alternative approaches to housing. In Crested Butte, Colo., for example, the town council, faced with a similar depletion of affordable housing stock, declared a “state of emergency,” and issued permits for people to put up and live in tents as affordable housing.
“We would rather see people camping in trucks on private property where they probably have access to a bathroom and maybe a shower than in the town right-of-way,” said planner Patrick Church.
I’m not impressed with unfettered capitalism left in the hands of people who revel in exploiting a market to maximize their profits. I’m even less impressed with public officials who think housing workers in tents or expecting them to sleep in their trucks, with possible access to a bathroom, and “maybe a shower,” is in any way acceptable.
There isn’t a substantive difference between renting a shack to a desperate person and creating desperate people by seizing housing stock for exploitation.
But there is a big difference between choosing to regulate a housing market and choosing to house people in tents that may, or may not, have access to toilets.
Crested Butte chose to regulate tents by, among other things, requiring proof of employment in the county for anyone living in a tent for more than 14 days. But the most telling part of this new ordinance was the town’s preference for people to camp on private property, rather than in full view, in public right of ways.
They still have people housed in tents. They just don’t have to look at them. Unless it’s to accept the menu before placing their dinner order.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
