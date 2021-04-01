Recent news from Montpelier has, understandably, caused a great deal of anxiety and anger among educators and state employees, so I want to take a moment to both acknowledge that angst, and to provide more detail about the issue.
Vermont’s state employee and teachers’ retirement systems are now at a breaking point. While the ever-increasing unfunded liability challenges of the system have been brought to our legislative leaders’ attention for many years, little has been done.
Even the small changes made in 2014, when the total liability was just over $3 billion, have not done nearly enough, unfortunately, to stave off a possible collapse of the system.
As background, a new report from Vermont’s actuary has indicated that the state employees and teachers combined unfunded liabilities has increased over $1 billion in just the last year, to a total of $5.6 billion.
Additionally, the required payment to fund just the pension system is now over $300 million, an increase of $100 million. This is even with the Legislature devoting ever-increasing general fund dollars to it each year.
Given these staggering, unsustainable increases, Vermont Treasurer Beth Pierce released a report outlining recommendations to reduce pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities: bit.ly/3rzdC5Z.
In all fairness, given the treasurer’s insistence over the years in the eventual sustainability of the system, and reluctance to propose significant reforms, this proposal came as a shock to state educators and employees. So, while the reform proposal was received like a lead balloon, many also took note of the treasurer’s insistence that no action on the issue was not an option.
For that reason, for weeks the Democratic majority has been meeting behind closed doors to develop its own reform proposal, which was released just last week: bit.ly/2PDl9Ue.
In a nutshell, this proposal reduces long-term pension liabilities by:
• Modifying the cost-of-living adjustment structure.
• Increasing the number of years considered when calculating average final compensation.
• Increasing the vesting period to be eligible for a retirement benefit from five to 10 years.
• Changing the eligibility for normal retirement and making related adjustments to the maximum benefit to account for additional service credits.
It also increases assets to the pension system by:
• Increasing base employee contribution rates.
• Implementing a supplemental, progressive risk-sharing, employee-contribution rate.
• Allowing for a shared risk/shared gain provision for the cost of living adjustment structure based on pension health.
• Dedicating significant one-time state revenue to paying down long-term retirement liabilities.
To be clear, these proposed changes would not apply to existing retirees, active employees who are within five years of current normal retirement eligibility, and inactive vested members.
At this time, this proposal is just a proposal, and is at the beginning of its legislative process. I am not a member of the committees of jurisdiction, so am following the progress and developments as closely as I can from the outside.
In the end, I am sorry we didn’t address this issue when we should have — years ago. Had we done that, we would not be facing a $5.6 billion liability challenge, and a possible collapse of the system if we do nothing. Many of us argued through the years the reasons it needed to be addressed comprehensively and fundamentally. I began writing about it in 2014 when the liability was just over $3 billion, but the Legislature kicked the can down the road by only making very modest changes.
Right now, I want to do all I can to ensure we address this critical issue in a way that is fair, that is something we can afford as a state, and that maintains the solvency of the entire system. I am unsure what a plan like that would look like, but I’m hopeful the committees of jurisdiction have these same goals.
Contact me if you are interested in receiving my more in-depth, regular email newsletters.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann is Republican who represents Stowe in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.