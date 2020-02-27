There has been considerable discussion of late regarding the Global Warming Solutions Act that passed the House of Representatives last week, so I feel it important that my friends and neighbors here in Stowe and in the region know and understand my thoughts on it.
First off, this is, in many ways, a very good bill, and I worked diligently on the House Energy and Technology Committee (the committee on which I serve) throughout the last six weeks to ensure that was the case.
Addressing climate change and its consequences is of utmost importance, and while what we do in Vermont will have little impact on the challenge globally, as I mentioned previously, Vermont has been an environmental leader throughout our history, and continues that longstanding tradition now, so I am confident that our little state can have a meaningful impact.
At this time, I support much of what is currently drafted in the Global Warming Solutions Act. I support making the current carbon emissions reduction goals statutory requirements. I support the creation of a Climate Council that would develop a Climate Action Plan for our state. I support the opportunity for lawsuits if a plan is not developed or the emissions reductions goals not met.
And, I am especially pleased that the bill provides for significant efforts at adaptation and resiliency for families and communities throughout the state. We have seen the impact the changing weather patterns have had on all of our communities and we must provide the tools necessary for our communities, businesses and families to both adapt to, and to create more resiliency to, these weather patterns.
My source of objection to the Global Warming Solutions Act is simple. I am not willing to so enormously cede our legislative authority and responsibility to the executive branch. At this time, that is precisely what this bill does, by empowering the secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources to promulgate rules to implement the plan that the Climate Council develops.
I simply don’t think it appropriate or wise to give this much power to make policy to the agency secretary and to the executive branch. I think it is of critical importance that public policy decisions be made by those who are elected. We are the elected officials closest to the people. And we are accountable to those people.
Any public policies that need to be modified or adopted in order to put into effect the Climate Action Plan should come back to the Legislature for such adoption or change.
Frankly, the Global Warming Solutions Act as currently drafted is the legislative equivalent of the Staples “Easy” button. We don’t have to make any of the hard decisions, the difficult votes. Instead, other than an increase of a tax or a fee, whatever policy changes are required to meet the emissions reductions will come from an unelected bureaucrat.
Unfortunately, I have seen far too many times our own legislative bodies ceded our responsibility and authority to the executive branch and unelected boards. I remember well, for example, arguing on the House floor against ceding all of our authority for school district reform to the State Board of Education under Act 46, that it was inappropriate for nine unelected and unaccountable people to be able to force the elimination of school districts. Yet the majority of the Legislature did it anyway.
What was the result? Neither the Stowe School District nor the Elmore-Morristown School District exist anymore.
To those who argue that my decision to vote against this bill at this time is out of step with the majority in the Legislature, you are absolutely correct. The majority of the House overwhelmingly approved this bill, and seemingly don’t believe that this ceding of our authority is problematic. Remember, though, the majority of the House also supported Act 46 and seemingly didn’t believe that that ceding of our authority was problematic.
I absolutely stand by my decision back then to oppose the bill, even though I was in the minority voting against it. And, I know a number of legislators past and present who supported the bill wish they had made a different decision back then.
To get back to the Global Warming Solutions Act, I tried throughout these last six weeks to find a way for people to support the idea of the climate plan and any public policy changes to implement the plan come back to the Legislature for approval, but I have been unsuccessful thus far.
That said, I am committed to continuing this effort because I truly think we can all come together on the importance of addressing climate change.
If anything else is of interest to you, please contact me with any questions or concerns. I can be reached at 253-9314 or Heidi@heidischeuermann.com. Please also be in touch if you are interested in receiving my more in-depth, regular email newsletters.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.