Vermont state legislators returned to Montpelier for the second half of the 2019-20 biennium with a great many things on the agendas of our legislative leaders.
From the minimum wage and paid family leave legislation held over from last year and troublesome proposed “reform” to Act 250 to another anticipated 6 percent increase in our property taxes as a result of not addressing education funding reform through the years, our hands are going to be full.
Underlying all of this, however, is the fiscal year 2021 anticipated $70 million to $80 million budget gap.
Even as we worked together over the past three years to produce sound budgets and find needed savings, the structural reforms that must be accomplished within state government and our programs have not come. Nor have we addressed, in any meaningful way, our demographic issues that have resulted in a reduced population and, thus, a significantly reduced workforce.
“If current trends continue, and if the Census Bureau estimates for the past nine years are correct, when the 2020 census count numbers are released sometime in late 2020, Vermont’s population will be less than it was in 2010” (economist Art Woolf, VTDigger, Dec. 31).
To address this critical issue, we must make economic growth and opportunity priority No. 1 in the Vermont Legislature. We must make greater investments in policies that will support our entrepreneurs and small businesses so that they are encouraged to grow, to seek greater capital if needed, and invest in their employees, equipment and infrastructure. This is the only way that job-seekers will stay in, and even come to, Vermont to live, work and raise their families.
To be clear, these policies do not include costly mandates from Montpelier, or increased taxes and fees that will make it more difficult for Vermont families and businesses to succeed and prosper. On the contrary, we need education funding reform and property tax relief, regulatory reform and streamlining that encourages growth, and tax reform that encourages investment.
We need to pull the plug on OneCare, the multimillion health care reform failure, and reform health care so that health insurance becomes affordable again for Vermont families and businesses.
And, we need to invest in tourism.
“Invest in Vermont!” This is the message and mission this year for those of us fighting to bring more attention to, and investment in, tourism.
Specifically, we are asking for an increase of $500,000 for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing to specifically be spent on destination marketing. Frankly, this is a drop in the bucket considering what our state should be investing in tourism promotion. But, as many of us fighting on behalf of the industry are well aware, it will be a heavy lift.
the facts are simple. Funding for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has declined by 6 percent over the last five years — from about $3.3 million in fiscal year 2015 to about $3.1 million in fiscal 2020. This is at the same time that our competitor states have been significantly increasing their investment. In 2018 alone, Maine spent almost $15 million, Massachusetts over $13 million, New Hampshire $7.6 million, Utah over $27 million, and Colorado over $20 million. Meanwhile, Vermont is at a measly $3.1 million.
What is the result? Well, without getting into the causation/correlation debate, the bottom line is that according to the U.S. Travel Association, Vermont is the only New England state to have lost visitor spending market share from 2012 to 2017. Our market share declined from 6 percent to 5 percent.
To put that into real numbers, if Vermont had 6 percent visitor spending market share in 2017, rather than the 5 percent we had, $310 million more would have been spent in our local restaurants, lodges, resorts, cultural centers, theaters and retail establishments. That is real money!
For that reason, we are stepping it up this year, and plan to fight diligently for this modest $500,000 increase. This modest increase, however, needs to be just the beginning of this campaign. Our investment needs to grow each year if we are to remain competitive in this ever-increasingly global marketplace.
The second annual Tourism Day at the Statehouse, an event I founded last year, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15. This is a great opportunity for those in the industry — employees and their families, employers and their families, and others who depend on the industry — to share with legislators and state leaders the critical importance of tourism, and the state’s investment in it.
I invite the community of Stowe and our region to join us for Tourism Day.
