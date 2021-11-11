Every 10 years the General Assembly is required to be reapportioned based on the most recent U.S. Census population data. This coming legislative session is the year, based on the 2020 Census data.
A legislative reapportionment is the review and re-drawing of Vermont House and Senate districts to ensure Vermonters have equal representation in the Legislature.
The first step of the current reapportionment process is now complete. The Legislative Apportionment Board, a state appointed board that has been meeting since September 2020 for this purpose, has released its proposed House reapportionment with maps of the new proposed districts. (See it here, bit.ly/3BL4DE0)
Because of Stowe’s significant growth in population over the last decade, we know that Stowe’s legislative representation in the House is going to look very different — that its population must be split in some way — and the proposal put forward by the board does just that.
The reapportionment board has recommended all House districts in Vermont be single-member representative districts and has created two districts that will represent the people of Stowe. You will note from the maps that there is one district that contains only Stowe addresses (Lamoille-6) while the other district is a joint Stowe-Morristown district (Lamoille-4).
I urge all residents in Stowe to examine the proposed joint district very carefully. When you do so, you will see the map takes the east side of Stowe, starting in Stowe Hollow and running north and east along Route 100 and puts those addresses into the joint Stowe-Morristown district.
This includes all or part of Logging Hill Road, Upper Hollow Road, Cross Road, Taber Hill Road, Taber Ridge Road, Brush Hill Road, Maple Street, Randolph Road and more. You will also note that the number of residents of Stowe included is only 877, while the number of residents from Morristown is 3,488.
Obviously, none of this is ideal since Stowe has been its own, wholly contained, single-member district for the last two decades. But the fact is that our population growth dictates that things must change. No longer can Stowe be its own single-member district.
Whether or not the district lines as drawn are the best ones, though, is another question, and one I continue to try to answer. But it’s clear redistricting Stowe is a very difficult task. The reapportionment must take into consideration many factors, one of the most challenging of which is keeping some very large and other very awkward census blocks together.
Because of the vast difference in the number of Morrisville and Stowe residents in the new district, conventional wisdom may say that Stowe residents would be underrepresented, that the representative would make the concerns, goals and priorities of the Morrisville residents a higher priority than those who live in Stowe.
While that might be the conventional wisdom, that is not necessarily the case. Single-member districts are much more accountable to the constituency than multi-member districts, and any representative will have to represent the entire district in order to be successful. And, again, because it is a single-member district, in my view, winning the seat can be accomplished regardless of which town a candidate lives in, if that candidate runs a good campaign, and the message is one that resonates with the constituency.
Additionally, in my years as representative, my differences with the members who represent Morrisville have little to do with issues that conflict between the towns. More often, our differences are on state spending and programs, and taxation.
When it comes to other issues, in many cases we have similar goals. We fight together for Lamoille County on transportation issues and projects, health care provider issues, ensuring the success of Copley Hospital, and many other things. Regarding schools, often we are side by side on issues of importance, as we were fighting against the Act 46 merger.
The bottom line is our differences in representation have been more philosophical differences about the role of government in our lives and taxation and state spending, rather than Morrisville versus Stowe issues.
The next step of the House reapportionment process is the opportunity for local boards of civil authority to weigh in the with Legislative Apportionment Board and share their thoughts on the new House districts. (Local boards of civil authority have no role in the soon-to-come Senate district proposal.)
Stowe’s board of civil authority met last week to learn more about the proposal and the process, and to discuss the proposal and any feedback they would have for the apportionment board. After getting a better understanding of the process and the requirements, Stowe won’t provide any comments.
Once the Legislative Apportionment Board finalizes its plan, it will be submitted to the Vermont General Assembly, which will make any adjustments it determines are necessary and enact the final House apportionment for the next decade.
To be clear, as the House representative for Stowe for the last 15 years, I know how special our community is. I know how quickly we come together in times of need; how much we support our local businesses and non-profits; how incredibly important our schools are to all of us; and how much it means to us to be members of the Stowe community.
Make no mistake, whatever form the final House maps take will not change that.
This redistricting is only a change in the House representation. All other items that are on a ballot are the same. All Stowe residents will continue to vote for selectboard and school board members, policies that come up for approval, any debt to be incurred, and every other item.
I will certainly keep abreast of this with the impact of our entire Stowe community at the forefront of my mind and will do all I can to ensure fair representation for the entire Stowe community.
Follow the reapportionment process at bit.ly/3o7AVEv.
As always, contact me with any questions or concerns at (802) 253-9314 or heidi@heidischeuermann.com.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann is a Republican who represents Stowe in the Vermont Legislature.
