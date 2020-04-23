I hope you and your families are doing well. While our efforts in Vermont to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have been relatively successful, thanks to Vermonters heeding the call for social distancing and staying home, it has not been without a great deal of heartache as well.
Please keep those suffering from the disease, and those who have lost loved ones to it, in your thoughts and prayers.
The good news is we can see a light at the end of the tunnel. That said, we must continue to be vigilant. We must continue to follow the strict guidelines of the Vermont Department of Health to ensure we emerge from this as safely and quickly as possible. If we let down our guard, our progress thus far could be jeopardized, and we could be facing a much longer restart timeframe.
Toward that end, we all must continue to do the following:
• Stay home.
• Practice social distancing — stay at least 6 feet from another person.
• Wear a cloth facemask anytime you go someplace. Please do so, especially when going into any store, post office or other establishment.
This is for the safety of all of those on the front lines taking care of your needs. Please think of them and their families.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
I know it continues to be a very difficult time for all of us. But, rest assured, we will get through this — as a community, as a region, as a state and as a nation.
Unemployment update
While the Vermont unemployment benefits system continues to struggle, significant progress has been made since last week.
As of Sunday, April 18, nearly 32,000 claim issues had been cleared, allowing traditional unemployment insurance claimants to proceed with filing a weekly claim and start collecting benefits. For the remaining eligible claimants (8,384 people) who did not have issues cleared, Gov. Phil Scott asked the state treasury to issue payments to them in the amount of $1,200. These checks were processed this past weekend, and mailed out to claimants on Monday.
These checks provided to claimants include two weeks of federal benefits ($600/week), which a claimant would have received starting the week of March 29. The checks likely do not provide the full amount owed, but serve as an initial installment. Claimants will receive the full benefit over the coming weeks as part of the regular processing of claims by the department.
Given that payments are being expedited, the Department of Labor will implement post-payment quality-control measures to ensure program integrity is maintained.
The department expects to launch the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program for self-employed people and other individuals by the end of this week. This program will allow self-employed individuals, and others not eligible for general unemployment insurance, to receive benefits.
Updates on this program are being posted online (labor.vermont.gov/caresact_vermont/selfemployed) and through the pandemic unemployment hotline (877-660-7782).
Note: To ensure the integrity of this new program, it is expected that the Department of Labor will be required to verify past income with the Vermont Department of Taxes.
Vermont State Colleges
The Vermont State Colleges chancellor has proposed the closure of Northern Vermont University campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, and the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph.
Like so many of you, I am adamantly opposed to the chancellor’s proposal to close these schools/campuses, and am doing my best to fight it. Toward that end, I have joined many of my legislative colleagues from across the political spectrum to see what we might be able to do, legislatively, to ensure it doesn’t happen.
In addition, I submitted my own comments to the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees last weekend, when this proposal became public. Here’s what I said:
•••
I was very disappointed to hear of the proposed closure of both the Johnson and Lyndon campuses of Northern Vermont University and of the Vermont Technical Center Campus in Randolph. I strenuously object to this proposal, and respectfully request here that the VSC Board of Trustees vote against it on Monday, April 20.
While I certainly understand the financial challenges facing our Vermont State College system, the closure of these schools is simply not the answer. That is especially the case at this time, and in this way.
• Again, I understand the financial pressures, but this reeks of a decision being made “under the cover of darkness.” To release this information to the public on a Friday, for a vote of the board of trustees the following Monday, in the midst of the Vermont COVID-19 state of emergency, is incomprehensible to me.
It is disrespectful to the students and families of the schools, the faculty and staff, and to the communities and regions that host these schools/campuses. Frankly, it is a proposal that gives no consideration to the devastating impact this is going to have on all of them, and that is the most disappointing part.
• This move would deal a serious blow to the rural communities of northern Vermont — economically, culturally, and otherwise. And, this blow would simply be the most recent in a long line of them, especially on the education policy front. It is time the state of Vermont takes the slow death of rural Vermont seriously, and puts policies in place that actually support it. These rural communities are already struggling. The closure of these schools/campuses could be the nail in the coffin.
• The financial challenges of our state college system are real. They are not, however, insurmountable. Indeed, structural changes to the VSC system will inevitably be part of the solution, but the long-term solution to the challenges of VSC needs to be one that people understand, and in which people have confidence. The shuttering of schools/campuses without either of these is shortsighted, and will do significant damage to VSC in the long run.
Thank you very much for your service to this important organization, and I am hopeful you come to the same conclusion as so many other Vermonters — that this proposal should not move forward.
•••
Clearly the swift, very negative, and very public reaction to this proposal throughout Vermont provided the necessary impetus to postpone the April 20 vote. But the proposal is clearly still on the table, so it’s important we continue to fight it.
All of the issues surrounding both VSC and our COVID-19 response are rapidly changing one, so keep yourself up-to-date. I will continue to do my best disseminating information as I have it via the Stowe Reporter, my email newsletter, Front Porch Forum, and my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Please like my profiles there, and email me to sign up for my email newsletters (Heidi@HeidiScheuermann.com). I can also be reached at 253-9314.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.