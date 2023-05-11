Jewish Vermonters are not numerous. According to an article published in 2016 in Moment Magazine, there are between 5,700 and 20,000 Jews in the entire state, depending on how one counts the Jewish population.
Things have changed since, and undoubtedly the number of Jewish residents has risen, but unfortunately, threats and harassment of Jewish people have also increased. Since 2016 the level of hatred directed against Jewish people and the number of antisemitic incidents have risen across the country, and even Vermont is not immune.
The University of Vermont recently had to settle antisemitism complaints brought by the U.S. Department of Education. Swastikas have been painted on Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop in Burlington and in other public places.
Yet, Jewish people have been an essential part of America since its founding, and we are proud Americans and proud Vermonters. It’s one of the reasons I decided to write this essay in honor of Jewish American heritage, to discuss who we are and who we are not.
Judaism is an ethno-religion. You can be Jewish by being born of Jewish heritage — traditionally that means having a Jewish mother — although some Jewish groups also accept the children of Jewish fathers as Jewish. You also can become Jewish by converting and practicing the religion.
However, we are not just a religion, because a person can be an atheist and Jewish. The practice of Judaism ranges from the ultra-orthodox, as depicted in the Netflix show “Shtisel,” who follow a strict adherence to the Torah and live as if it were still the 18th century, to Modern Orthodox, who follow the 613 commandments set forth in the Torah but who live and work in the modern world, to the Reform, who see the rules of the Torah more as suggestions than commandments, to the secular, who are proud of their Jewish heritage but are, as the word indicates, not connected to a synagogue and not religious by any definition of the word.
We are a people. We are not a race despite Nazis categorizing us as such. Some experts now even question the idea of separating people out by race, but whether race is a real construct or not, Jews come in a variety of colors and ethnicities. We are Ashkenazi Jews from Europe, who constitute most Jews in this country, but we are also Asian Jews. We are Mizrachi Jews from Arab countries. We are Black Jews.
Jewish people are often stereotyped as lawyers, bankers, doctors and members of the media, but we work in many kinds of jobs. We are carpenters, soldiers, teachers, police officers, intelligence officers, ballplayers, taxi drivers, fire fighters, nurses and social workers.
We are not all rich. We do not control the media, and we are not conspiring to rule the world.
While the majority of American Jews are more liberal, according to Pew Research 7 in 10 of us reliably voting for the Democratic Party, there are also conservative Jews who vote Republican. Views on Israel are not uniform and range from strong support to strong disapproval.
We are your neighbors. Your friends. Your co-workers.
My grandparents came to this country in the beginning of the 20th century to escape the pogroms conducted by the Russian government against Jews. My grandmother hid under a table when Cossacks machine-gunned her home. In this country, they still faced antisemitism. My grandfather studied engineering, but no one would hire him as an engineer. My father told me of being chased by stone-throwing Catholic school boys who blamed him for killing Jesus. Nevertheless, my parents were lucky. The family members left behind in Eastern Europe were all murdered by the Nazis.
In America, my parents and their siblings were part of the national effort in World War II. My father was in the U.S. Army Air Force. My uncle barely escaped death on a ship in the Pacific that was attacked by a kamikaze pilot. My mother and her sister went to Washington, D.C. to work for the government.
Yet they faced persistent antisemitism after the war ended.
When I was very young, there were hotels where we could not stay, neighborhoods where we could not live. There were still businesses that would not hire Jews. Sunset towns, notorious for excluding Black people, also excluded Jewish people. Stowe was one of the towns where Jews were not welcome. One example: the Helen Day Art Center was named for a woman who helped run lodging that was restricted to gentiles only.
Most of that ended, though, in the 1960s. From that period to very recently was the golden age for Jewish people in this country when the horrors of the Holocaust made antisemitism unacceptable.
But has that golden era ended? Depressingly, neo-Nazis have crawled out from under the rocks, and they are peddling their hate along with the same stereotypes and lies about Jewish people that led to Jewish babies being thrown alive onto the fires of the Holocaust.
I’m hoping that Jewish American heritage month will be the time that we push back, that all of us will join together to stamp out hatred. I believe we can do it because I believe in the promise my grandparents and my parents saw in America. And I believe in Vermont.
S. Lee Manning, who is the author of international thrillers such as “Trojan Horse” and “Bloody Soil,” lives in Elmore, and is a member of Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
