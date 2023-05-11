Jewish Vermonters are not numerous. According to an article published in 2016 in Moment Magazine, there are between 5,700 and 20,000 Jews in the entire state, depending on how one counts the Jewish population.

Things have changed since, and undoubtedly the number of Jewish residents has risen, but unfortunately, threats and harassment of Jewish people have also increased. Since 2016 the level of hatred directed against Jewish people and the number of antisemitic incidents have risen across the country, and even Vermont is not immune.

