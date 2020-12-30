Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.