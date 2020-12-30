Never in the history of the word “essential” has it been used so frequently to mean so very much and so precious little as it has in 2020. As the year of the “essential worker” finally, mercifully comes to a close, we should take time to examine what that label truly represents.
The COVID-19 pandemic and our pandemic response laid bare much that is resourceful, kind and resilient about our country and its people. It is equally important — probably more important — to acknowledge the ugliness and inequity that was exposed, as well.
I have read many articles and heard many folks talk about the value of our essential workers. We’ve praised their commitment to getting their jobs done, their bravery and their many sacrifices. We’ve cheered them, banged pots and pans to celebrate them, thanked them, created memes about them, and on social media and in newspapers we’ve shared touching or admirable stories to raise awareness of all they do for us under the most difficult of circumstances.
Oh, how we love our essential workers!
How grateful we are for them and their continuing efforts to clean the hospitals, stock the shelves, pick our produce, process our meat and poultry, drive cabs and Uber us around, and so many more tasks for those of us who don’t fall into the essential category.
Aren’t we just so wonderful and woke to have recognized how essential these people are and shown them in so many useless, yet self-satisfying ways?
Because, let’s be honest, the things that we have done have represented little to nothing that actually helps the essential worker. If we look at the efforts we’ve made, little has been done to show these people we believe they are essential versus our feeling that it was essential to us that they kept doing their work.
Most of us say the right things, but if we look at our actions, or lack thereof, what we’re really saying is that it’s essential that this work gets done, but are the people doing that work essential? Not so much.
If we truly believed that the people, not just the work, was essential, then our efforts would have gone beyond the superficial cheers, memes and online demonstrations of our wokeness.
Our essential workers are dying at the highest rates from COVID as too many businesses fail to protect them, and too little assistance has gone to businesses to help them afford to provide protection. Far too many of our essential workers are greeted by maskless customers whose very “thank yous” in their faces can be lethal.
Gofundme drives abound as friends and family of essential workers rally to help them pay for medical bills or burials for those they love or for the workers themselves.
We pay many of them so little that many may be lucky enough to be praised for working two or three essential jobs. Fortunately, some of them have loved ones who can sit in lines at food-shelf drive-throughs and pick up bags of food to fill the empty stomachs of their children.
Yes, the children. They are falling behind in school at disproportionate rates due to a lack of resources, internet access and time for their parents to help homeschool them — because it’s essential those parents work to satisfy our needs, not those of their children.
Without paid family and medical leave or even sick days, those parents must choose between going to work sick and potentially making others ill or losing their jobs.
Without adequate, affordable childcare, the very people we applaud must choose between leaving their children in sub-par circumstances or keeping a roof over their families’ heads, and the lights and heat on.
In many cases, the people we heap verbal praise upon as essential are the very same folks labeled “illegal” and vilified as coming to the U.S. to commit crimes or live off our social welfare system. If they become ill carrying out their “essential” tasks, they fear seeking medical care because they have legitimate concerns they will be deported.
The struggles of essential workers are not separate from the lives of those of us doing non-essential work. We have the political agency to create change. We choose our leaders and those leaders represent the value we place on the most vulnerable among us — those we, at least for the moment, give lip service as being essential.
The pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on Black and brown communities, and women. As we should all know by now, the disparities exposed by COVID-19 have always been there and far too many among us benefit from them.
What we do next will reveal who we are as a people. How we prioritize our recovery will represent who in our society we believe have value. So, Happy New Year? We’ll see …
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Lamoille County. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
