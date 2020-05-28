Two years ago, we spent some time exploring a really nice New England town, one we had become familiar with over time.
Or thought we had.
This visit evolved into a real look at a historic legacy, a time when none of us were alive. A period when the rich and powerful were forced to adapt to change forced upon them by a growing nation’s silent majority.
First, examining the denizens of the Gilded Age and their presence in Newport, R.I., there is a back-story.
I’d probably care less about the subject except for a 1969 chance meeting while representing UVM at a regional professional gathering. I had never met anyone in my life affiliated with Harvard, or ever set foot in Cambridge. This first one, a quiet, stately gentleman in his mid-40s with premature snow-white hair, introduced himself. Three days later, the lives of barely 1-year Vermont newlyweds had changed on a dime. I had accepted what was deemed a “corporation appointment” (aka elsewhere as “a job”) to join him in the Harvard athletic department.
It was a nine-year magic carpet rides in a place that oozed power, wealth and tradition — things I never dreamed I’d have a chance to take in and reflect on from a front-row-center seat. It was a free education with relationships that continue today.
Both the gentleman and I moved up the ladder in Cambridge and subsequently onto our respective paths in other related endeavors. Those advancements were very likely available thanks to the priceless benefit of networking through “the establishment.”
My move led to the New England Lawn Tennis Association, its name alone correctly defining its existence as “establishment and exclusivity.” The bluebloods were still holding on in all aspects of society, but change was already underway. Like other sections of the U.S. Tennis Association, the game was opening to diversity through involvement by local communities and rising commercial tennis clubs.
The newly created marriage of professional offices with volunteer board oversight worked quite well. Still, I was glad the (“snobby?”) brand name, NELTA, lasted through my tenure. It remains a successful entity now known by the plebeian title USTA New England.
The NELTA experience provided a chance to simultaneously grow the sport and honor tradition. We did three of five annual meetings in that stretch at the Newport Casino and International Tennis Hall of Fame at the top of Bellevue Avenue. It had been the site of the first U.S. Open Championships in 1881. I had already fallen in love with the Davis Cup, which Dwight Davis and three Harvard teammates created and first competed against Great Britain at Boston’s Longwood Cricket Club in 1900.
The rich and powerful of America’s industrial expansion, its educational establishment, its influence through newspaper monopolies, and its governmental dominance in Washington all seemed to consolidate every summer in Newport. Tennis was just one activity on display.
The Gilded Age seaport had been “married” to the elite New York Yacht Club, founding sponsors of the America’s Cup since 1851. Newport hosted the actual event more than any other world venue in the 20th century.
Then there was the first U.S. Open Golf Championship, at the Newport Golf and Country Club in 1895. The social elites dominated by Harvard, Yale, Princeton pedigree had created their own private playground.
So, my soulmate and I checked into the Marshall Slocum Inn, a well preserved 1855 colonial that would pass as awesome in most towns. In Newport, it was likely B-team housing in the late 19th century. We jumped onto a three-hour cruise aboard the majestic Columbia, the 1958 America’s Cup defender, contested offshore that year and watched just as enthusiastically by the descendants of those Gilded Age families.
In all those previous visits, we had never been further down Bellevue Ave than the Tennis Hall of Fame, so this time we did the Mansion Tour.
To gain perspective, envision Stowe, turning onto Mountain Road and driving 2 miles to the Luce Hill junction. That same length of Bellevue Avenue in Newport contains what was, from 1873 to 1920, the “summer cottage neighborhood” of, among others, the Astors, Vanderbilts, Carnegies and Rockefellers. These were immaculate palaces that make the White House look like a slum.
The residents, spending only six weeks a year in these “second homes,” held more wealth than the other 99 percent of the entire nation.
•••
I’ve thought a lot of Newport in the past two months. It’s a tough time to write a column within the only topic of every day. Something uncertain has engulfed us all. Although none of us can describe the ending, there’s a feeling things will never be the same.
In 1893, a national financial panic erupted, creating a depression that lasted for four years and altered life right through a World War and devastating pandemic. The wealth gap was exposed.
A progressive movement led to establishing the formal income tax in 1913 and the modern estate tax in 1916. The bill had become due for those at the top; Newport, indeed the entire nation, was never the same.
Until maybe, now. The 21st-century oligarchs are about to have their pockets picked in a nation 1) far more democratic than it was a century ago, 2) facing a Capital D depression, 3) unemployment that takes your breath away, and 4) along with the $25 trillion debt we owe.
The question is, how? The income tax and estate tax are already taken. Yes, they could return to pre-Ronald Reagan percentage levels. In the context of Newport’s golden years, Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax on 75,000 people at the top is starting to look good.
So does Social Security taxation on every dollar you earn, even if in future retirement at age 75, you won’t see a dime for anything over a $100,000 earnings credit.
And how does an 18-month National Service plan get some traction?
And, once we have a vaccine in hand, the biggest question of all. How do we reunite and make distasteful, but necessary, decisions together?
