Housing, early childhood education and workforce issues, to most in Stowe, were viewed as the three most critical challenges that our community faces to have both a sustainable tourism economy and vibrant community.
As representative, I have focused my energy on understanding and communicating with other colleagues and leaders on how to solve these statewide challenges. To understand the housing crisis fully, I have met with Lamoille Housing Partnership, developers, lenders and engineers and have learned that the regulatory process needs to be streamlined.
In the case of local zoning bylaws, the Stowe planning board is looking at efficiencies and changes that may allow higher density projects in village districts where both community services (post office, grocery stores) and municipal utilities are present, and by extension, new housing projects there would be most appropriate. There is a consensus that these village housing projects could be potentially exempt from Act 250 due to the dire need for more housing.
Early child care education is a huge piece of both workforce issues and the economy. Stowe is very fortunate to have some excellent early childhood education providers. Availability, affordability and equitability are three key factors.
There are currently hundreds of families on waiting lists for an opening at these facilities. Child care is very expensive. Asking a family to pay up to and over 50 percent of their income is untenable. Alleviating child care challenges will first need to address the availability of highly qualified professional staff who will teach our children and provide this critical service.
The early years of development for children up to age 5 is proven to be critical for their success later in life. Many children in Vermont who suffer from traumas such as abuse, hunger, housing struggles and other challenges will not be ready emotionally or intellectually and will not be set up for success as they enter kindergarten.
Support for Let’s Grow Kids initiative will undoubtedly have a significant cost. The Rand financial report for this is due by the end of this month. It is perhaps the biggest initiative the House will debate this session. Part of this bill will be to provide funding for tuition-free programs at Vermont colleges to fast track the recruitment and development and retention of this workforce pool.
This will translate into high quality and affordable care which, in turn, will bring more people from local families back into the general workforce as well as attract talent to our community. It is a long-term investment into families, communities and the economy.
Due to the influx of residents driven by the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in home prices. This has triggered the need for a reappraisal in many communities in Vermont, including Stowe. In discussions with the town’s head lister, it has become apparent that due to potentially higher tax costs, middle- and lower-income owners who receive income-sensitivity support are at risk with the current valuation cap at $400,000.
As a response to this looming issue, I am working with legislative counsel to submit a bill that will raise the income-sensitivity cap for eligibility to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable homeowners.
I will attempt to keep my constituents informed of as many major issues and bills that the Legislature will face this session. I urge all of you to reach out to me directly so that I can better learn from you the effects, both positive and negative, of these issues on your life. You may contact me by phone or text at 802-279-3993 or email lipskyjed@gmail.com or jlipsky@leg.state.vt.us.
Or you can visit the General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov. It is extremely user friendly, and you can find details on bills and resolutions, committees, Vermont laws and research.
Jed Lipsky, an independent, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
