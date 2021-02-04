The Vermont Legislature has continued its work remotely over the last two weeks with committee work, caucus efforts and floor action. Like most people I know, I am anxiously awaiting the time when we can return to in-person sessions, but realize we must wait, so am doing my best to be patient.
This past week saw passage in the House of the fiscal year 2021 budget adjustment. This legislation makes various mid-year adjustments to the current budget to ensure it remains in balance, and more specifically this year, continues to address the ongoing pandemic.
Among a number of other items in this bill are: $3.6 million in additional funds for the Vermont State College system to address COVID needs; a continuation through June 2021 of the Everyone Eats program; funds for continued rental assistance; two additional months of temporary broadband subsidies to Vermonters; and an authorization of continued funding for broadband projects contracted for prior to December 20, 2020.
From what I understand, this legislation is in line with what the Senate had been contemplating, so I suspect it will become law very soon.
With regard to fiscal year 2022, Gov. Phil Scott laid out his $6.83 billion budget proposal this week, which, because of the large infusion of federal dollars, is a far less daunting short-term picture than what we could have expected, absent those federal dollars.
In fact, there are enough funds to keep all of state government working with no cuts to programs or services, and an additional $210 million on top of that in one-time funds to spend on various initiatives. Keep in mind, however, that these are one-time funds. They are not ongoing funds, so we must be very strategic about how we spend them.
Toward that end, I was pleased to see a few items that the governor included in his budget:
• $20 million for broadband.
• $10 million for outdoor recreation infrastructure, including trails and cabins in state parks and boating, fishing and hunting access.
• $20 million for the Vermont State College system, with an additional $12 million from the federal government, which totals approximately $32 million, so we still need to work to redirect another $8 million to our colleges.
• $25 million for weatherization efforts for low- and middle-income Vermonters.
The governor’s budget also included a $1 million jump-start to a long-term tourism marketing plan. To be clear, this jump-start does not get Vermont anywhere close to where it needs to be in its marketing efforts. In fact, Vermont ranks among the lowest in the nation on marketing our state to visitors. With Maine spending $17.9 million in 2020, New Hampshire spending $10.8 million, and Massachusetts spending $12.9 million, our $3 million was a paltry sum.
But this $1 million one-time jump start investment will supplement the base marketing budget of approximately $3 million to ensure visitors again know they are not only invited to spend time here, but are most welcome here.
The investment is also coupled with a future funding system for tourism and marketing. In a nutshell, the base appropriation for tourism marketing would be supplemented by any rooms and meals tax revenues that exceed the projections in any given year.
While the idea might sound a bit muted, this could, in fact, be a game changer for us. It was an idea I presented and advocated for in 2019, and one for which I am excited to advocate again this year.
The Legislative Tourism Caucus continues its work in earnest. If you are interested in following, tune into our 8 a.m. Friday meetings at bit.ly/2YEcRwK.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe.
