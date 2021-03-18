The Legislature returned to work last week following its Town Meeting Day break, and was faced with the legislative crossover on Friday, March 12th. This is the date when bills that have a chance of making it all the way through to law this year have to be voted out of the committees of jurisdiction. As such, it has been a pretty busy time for both chambers.
The House Energy and Technology Committee, the committee on which I serve, has worked through the first months of this session on a bill designed to achieve universal broadband and fiber access throughout the state. The purpose of H. 360 is simple: “to coordinate, facilitate, support and accelerate community broadband deployment throughout Vermont.”
The view of the committee is that universal broadband needs to be elevated as a top priority in Vermont in order to meet the economic, educational, health, safety and social needs of Vermonters. Of course, private providers have succeeded in bringing the services to many in Vermont, but there remain significant gaps, most especially in the rural areas.
This legislation is designed to bring greater coordination to the efforts, by providing resources and assistance to the work of the Communications Union Districts to bring service to the last mile in the most quick, cost-efficient way, in many cases, by partnering with incumbent providers, utility distribution systems and others.
One of the challenges to this kind of build-out, even if we have all of the funding necessary, is that we don’t have the workforce to do the work. So, this bill also tasks the Department of Labor, in conjunction with Vermont Technical College and the private sector, to create an incumbent training program and an apprenticeship program. To be clear, these programs are not going to be the panacea to our workforce challenges, but we are hopeful that this will help the efforts, so that we will be able to meet the expected increase in demand.
On the tourism and hospitality front, I am disappointed to report that the tourism marketing fund that Gov. Phil Scott proposed was jettisoned by the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee, in anticipation of it being opposed by the Ways and Means Committee.
For decades now, our hospitality industry has fought for increased funding for tourism marketing, as we face ever-increasing regional, and even global, competition. With neighboring states and destination locations far beyond that — spending well beyond us on marketing their states and locales to visitors, we are losing ground.
In 2020, Maine spent $17.9 million, New Hampshire spent $10.8 million, and Massachusetts spent $12.9 million. Comparatively, our $3 million that year was a paltry sum. We must find a way to grow our annual marketing dollars, and with the reluctance of the Legislature to fund tourism to the extent we should, Scott’s proposal to put all rooms and meals tax revenues that exceed the consensus forecast each year into a tourism marketing fund is a way to do just that. The idea might sound a bit muted, but, in fact, it could be a game changer for us over the long term, as it is a way to get us started down the path of increased tourism marketing funding each year.
I am pleased that a one-time appropriation of $1 million was included in the bill as it passed out of commerce, as those funds are designed to supplement the base marketing budget of approximately $3 million to ensure visitors again know they are not only invited to spend time here, but are also most welcome.
That said, I am not willing to cede the creation of the additional marketing fund for a paltry $1 million in one-time funds. Not when we have an opportunity to create a longer-term funding mechanism that would ensure the funding increases consistently.
If you are interested in more of our work on the tourism front, feel free to follow the work of the Legislative Tourism Caucus. Here is a link to our weekly 8 a.m. Friday meetings: bit.ly/3eR74gj.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.